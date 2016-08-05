A Villa to copy in your Village

A home located away from the hustle bustle of the city is nothing short of luxury and more often, comes like a dream. We have brought you a surprising house, photographed and presented by Mellani, that will sway away your mind with its elegant interior decor plan and style laden facade. Furthermore, it has been enriched with greenery and open air space, exploited with the woods and a coating of natural elements touch.
You are definitely going to love it for its uniqueness and get some inspirational ideas for your home renovation, decoration or next home projects. Take a tour to the rustic beauty with homify.
While the front shows the wild-est angle of the home, a slight diversion to the camera brings the more sophisticated and lively side of this home. The cottage structure amidst a green park with mountains in the background and clear blue sky is a treat to your eyes and health.
Utilizing most of the space for open spacing and hallways, the bathroom are has been kept integrated to rooms and subtle designed. It is remarkable to notice that each and everything in this home has been chosen according to the natural theme.
At the very first glance, this home looks like a dreamy house from any of the Disney Diaries. The beautiful endless greenery, uncultivated and spectacular facade, matching coats of material for housing and each of elements synced to suit environment- we prefer to call it a complete package. Not to mention that the small river on the front with those
so natural feel stair is worth all the praise.
A beautiful and tiny courtyard area with bushes and flat benches lying a little away from the building will bring you to a more peaceful world. The wooden benches go well with the surrounding and the photographer has efficiently managed to capture the most scenic beauty in one shot.
Don't hesitate to create a porch right below the ceilings but open on sides. This vast area has been created and organized such that a comfortable and open space can be created to sit, relax and sigh the natural beauty when needed. From a small grill with dining area, a cozy living room with views of the surroundings.
A living area with super high rise ceilings, pastel and brown colored walls and well-laid furniture plan looks a little more than classy and fabulous. The wooden table, show pieces, golden lights, and brown hues on the sofa, table and walls match it up with the theme as well.
The large and warm interiors of this home are attention seekers. The double height walls are divided by glass panels which lead to the passage of natural light to the environment, enhancing its warmth and beauty.
Keeping the bedroom away and different from the rest of the home, the professional designers have used white and light theme to this space, making it soothing and calming to sleep. The wooden made bed and vast cabinet look elaboratively beautiful.
The house looks like a shiny star at the night with all the golden lights and spark coming out of it in the evening. A romantic setting outside and a warm feel inside is what describes it completely. The cottage is indeed one of the best structures to look upon for inspiration and ideas.