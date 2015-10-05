A house larger than life

Undoubtedly, this residence designed by Espaco do Traco arquitetura, architects in Brazil is stylish, attractive and has a larger than life appeal to it. Each room here is designed keeping into consideration the needs of all family members. The combination of right decor with just the right furnishings accentuates the whole ambiance. The unique fusion of colors imparts a royal touch to this heavenly abode. We bet this house will take you in the land of dreams.
The home theater is another place to look forward to. A beautiful section is carved out of the area besides the living room. A sleek white TV cabinet holds all the gadgets in place. There is a bright and cheerful aura in this room that keeps the energy levels always high.
This house has a huge living area with furniture well placed and in sync with the rest of the house. The living room is in an elongated horizontal shape with light pastel shades all over. In contrast to the light interiors, an ocean blue sofa set is added for brightness and charm. The couches are placed in an unconventional way that helps them to cover the maximum space. A glass top center table and two sturdy wooden chairs also add to the decorum of this royal area. The ceiling is made in an unusual wooden pattern with subtle lighting symmetrically done for illumination.
The playroom is another striking feature of this house. It has a large snooker table in the middle along with small tables on the sides. These tables can be used for playing cards or other board games. This is a perfect place to rejuvenate and spend some quality time with friends and family. This room is well lit as it has natural light coming from the huge window along with the usual light focused on the snooker table.
Oh Boy! We are actually short of words for this majestic and magnificent kitchen that holds the whole house together. It stretches from one corner to the other while covering the entire length of the house. It has all the modern fittings with deep matte finish and beige color dominating the appliances and the kitchen cabinets in particular. An elongated seating area along with a round coffee table comprises the dining section. With the beautiful use of statement lighting, this place can surely give a tough fight to any royal kitchen.
The balcony is a bold extension of the kitchen. This beautiful and serene area helps you relax in clean and fresh air while rendering an elegant personality to the exteriors of this house. The modern cane furniture is in sync with the brown exteriors and along with the green planters and colorful flowers, makes a perfect lounging destination.
There can’t be a better place than a home spa to pamper and feel that extra special. This materialistic wonder helps you forget all your worries. By taking a dip in this luxurious pool, you surrender yourself to the water prowess that takes you to a whole new world of calmness and bliss. The washrooms are also made in an exquisite way with colorful flooring and bright wall hangings adding a splash of brightness in the area. High-end sanitary fittings and fixtures are provided for that rich, luxurious experience. Looking for more compact bathroom furnishings and designs? Here's an ideabook on compact bathroom designs that will come in really handy.