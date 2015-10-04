This weekend bungalow is located in the quiet area of Manor, Mumbai. This residence by Studio Polymorph, architects in Vasai, Mumbai comes with contemporary designs and unique architectural patterns that will surely take you away from the hustle bustle of the city and rejuvenate you with a relaxing weekend. It is indeed a home away from home. The lighting of this entire place is so strategically done that it highlights all the minute details with special emphasis on the cult architecture.
The kid’s bedroom is a simple and spacious place to rest and relax. A similar floating effect can be witnessed her as well with bed and headrest making a perfect match with the wooden flooring. With beautiful French doors and windows, this room overlooks nature and exudes a rustic yet stylish look. A sleek storage space is built in one corner of the room that helps the room look roomy and chic.
The living room is creatively built with stylish cuts and patterns that infuse 3D effect in the room. The wall-to-wall wooden flooring goes well with a sleek TV cabinet and stairs. Even the ceiling is built to perfection as you can see a wide wooden block rising from the bottom of one wall and sprawling all the way up to the stairs. Minimal furniture comprises of a TV, small center table and a compact sofa set to provide a finished look.
The kitchen is an extension of the living room and displays some artistic designs and mosaics. Use of a combination of light and dark wood brightens the area that overlooks nature. A trapezium shaped counter top is the center of attraction as it imparts a totally contemporary feel to the kitchen. The use of white and black checkered and nautical tiles will make you believe the precise attention to minute details given by the architect. Fitted with all modern appliances, this kitchen is a beautiful place to keep your tummy satiated.
We bet there can’t be a better view than waking up in the morning amidst the green graceful trees. This huge space with wooden ceiling and wooden flooring gives you a pure cabin like feel. With not-so-fancy furniture, this room is very spacious and roomy. It has a beautiful blend of light and red pastel shades along with which has a profound effect on the overall appeal of the room. The double bed comes in a Z pattern that imparts a floating feel to the room. The colorful paintings and a modest bookshelf add to the glamor quotient of the room. Also, the glasses and fresh green planters will take you much closer to nature.
The third bedroom is a bright palette of colors. With a combination of red couch, green ceiling and dark brown wood, this place exudes vibrancy. The floating 3-D effect is guaranteed by the sleek and slender cuts on the walls along with the floating bed.
This place is an exemplary modern architecture built specially amidst nature to help you enjoy a forest like experience while being in the city itself.
