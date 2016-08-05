10 Awesome Entrances for Your Indian Home

While designing interiors, the role of a door is often underplayed. It seems like a detail not worth paying too much attention to as it doesn’t do much other than opening and closing to let people in or out. However, when you think about it, it’s the point of entry into your beautiful home and has the potential of creating a good first impression.

When guests ring the doorbell, in the seconds before you open it to let them in, how about giving them something stunning to look at? We’ve picked these 10 amazing doors to give you some inspiration.