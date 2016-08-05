Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Awesome Entrances for Your Indian Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Residence in Goregaon, Design Kkarma (India)
While designing interiors, the role of a door is often underplayed. It seems like a detail not worth paying too much attention to as it doesn’t do much other than opening and closing to let people in or out. However, when you think about it, it’s the point of entry into your beautiful home and has the potential of creating a good first impression.

When guests ring the doorbell, in the seconds before you open it to let them in, how about giving them something stunning to look at? We’ve picked these 10 amazing doors to give you some inspiration.

1.​Two of a Kind

Bangalore Villas, Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

Bangalore Villas

Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design
Spaces and Design

Nowadays, it’s rare to find double doors at the entrance of a home, even though there were standard features in almost every traditional Indian home of the yesteryears. This one stands out because of the intricate designs on each panel, which add texture and flair to the entrance way.

2.Camouflaged Mural

A wooden Mural homify
homify

A wooden Mural

homify
homify
homify

Imagine standing in the hallway outside an apartment and not knowing whether or not you are at the entrance?! This intriguing design has a beautiful handcrafted wooden mural within which the door of the same pattern is fixed. Thank god for the doorbell, or you wouldn’t know where to knock!

3.​Golden Teak

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment, ES Designs
ES Designs

Mr. Chandak's Duplex Apartment

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

It’s difficult to decide which we like more – the shimmering gold sheen of the teakwood or the intricate carving on the surface. Either way, this door is stunning in a professionally-designed home that follows a traditional luxury theme in its interiors.

4.​Gorgeous Green

Residence in Goregaon, Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence in Goregaon

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

A splash of bright colour can add a cheery ambiance to any area. The lovely shade of green on this door blends with the potted plants in the corridor to create an inviting setting that guarantees to relax guests even before they step through the door.

5.​Patchwork in Wood

Main Door in CNC cutting design Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors

Main Door in CNC cutting design

Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors

While it’s not unusual to see patchwork quilts in bedrooms, drawing inspiration from it to create a wooden door with CNC cutting designs that resemble patches is innovative.

​6.Sunset Sensation

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs
ES Designs

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

Another double door on our list, the spectacular sunset inspired colours on this door make it hard to ignore. Using a metal bell in lieu of an electrical switch adds to its traditional charm.


​7.Rich Weave

door design homify
homify

door design

homify
homify
homify

Instead of a plain wooden surface, the use of a basket-weave pattern on the front door of this home makes it unusual. The glossy finish and the elegant brass handle complete the sophisticated look.

8.Textured Geometry

Bharat Bhanushali, PSQUAREDESIGNS
PSQUAREDESIGNS

Bharat Bhanushali

PSQUAREDESIGNS
PSQUAREDESIGNS
PSQUAREDESIGNS

Take a plain wooden door and jazz it up with an opaque glass porthole as well as a curved design in a contrast laminate, and it turns into a work of modern art that draws a second glance from anyone.

9.​Peepholes Galore

Khar Residence, SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio

Khar Residence

SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio

Eight circular glass panes embedded into the surface of this door invite natural light into the interiors. Its unusual design presents lovely views into the home and allows the homeowner to peek out when the doorbell rings.

10.Band of Gold

Mr.nailesh shah bungalow, P & D Associates
P &amp; D Associates

Mr.nailesh shah bungalow

P & D Associates
P &amp; D Associates
P & D Associates

Just as a piece of gold jewellery adds glitz to a woman’s evening gown the textured gold panel on this door adds glamour to this home, setting the tone for the sophistication that can be expected within.

See more designs for stunning doors in this ideabook.

6 ideas to impress your neighbours
Which of these doors do you like the best? Reply in the comments below.


