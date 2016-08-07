An Opulent Home with Breathtaking Touches

With its rich culture and artistic history, Turkey never fails to surprise us when it comes to stylish innings. We invite you to the town of Nigde today, which lies nestled in the regal Melandiz Mountains – a volcanic wonder that attracts hordes of tourists every year. Here, Sinem Arisoy Kececi, designed by the interior architects at Sinar Ic Mimarlik is a gorgeous and luxurious villa with stunning and expansive interiors. Opulence lights up its corners in subtle flourishes that one simply cannot miss! With ample doses of silvery grey, gold, and creamy hues ruling its every corner the palatial abode is a treat for the senses. Get ready to be blown away by jazzy lighting, ornate mirrors, beautiful patterns, concept ceilings, and royal furnishing.
The approach and entryway of the home makes a high style statement that is all about creamy tones with gleaming gold touches, much like the famed gold cake – a culinary delight that Turkey is known for. The zigzagging light beams create quite a vision, while rich moulding takes care of the aesthetic of the walls.
The living room has been done up with shades of grey, beige and a smattering of gold, crystal and silver. What we especially love about the décor here is the fact that the furniture has all the trappings of a royal look, yet it has all been kept relatively sparse for a more modern layout. Contemporary niches and bright polishes make this room a wonder indeed.
Zone out with the straight lines here, as they render a calming Zen-like feel to this trendy room! A modish white and grey sectional along with a peppy lounger offers oodles of comfort, while a single potted green adds a dash of nature to the setting.
The kitchen is truly a luxurious space that the designers have done up with subtle cream touches. The piece de resistance has to be the gold and white ornate back lit panel that zooms across the ceiling and creates a dazzling visual effect. The sleek but modish dining table is accompanied by simple vintage chairs for a subtly lavish ambiance.
High ceilings and drapes seem to go on forever in this remarkable bedroom, along with marble flooring that speaks highly of the exotic twist to the space – that is what met us at first glance as we walked into this dreamy space! The unique modern headboard and the simple bed help in bringing out the subtle textures and polished wonder of the elements used here. Plush rugs and ottomans unite with brilliant lighting for a glamorous final look.
The bathroom is a shining example of the restrained Victorian style decor, with a classic white bureau and its gold-flecked basin, as it makes way for the modern shower cubicle in the corner. Intricately patterned wallpaper and luxurious marble complete the grandeur of this space.
We simply had to cover this bathroom because of the concept ceiling that brings the sky to look over the subtle grey and gold space. You will almost feel as if you are bathing in the outdoors! Also, don’t miss the lovely filigree of the shower enclosure.
This breathtaking Turkish mansion is a designer dream with its generous sprinkling of gold, silver, sparkle and enchanting accents.