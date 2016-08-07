An Opulent Home with Breathtaking Touches

We simply had to cover this bathroom because of the concept ceiling that brings the sky to look over the subtle grey and gold space. You will almost feel as if you are bathing in the outdoors! Also, don’t miss the lovely filigree of the shower enclosure.

This breathtaking Turkish mansion is a designer dream with its generous sprinkling of gold, silver, sparkle and enchanting accents. Take another tour for more inspiring ideas - A Nice Villa Full of Delights.