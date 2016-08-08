A classy home with pure beauty

The second bathroom sports an informal, cosy look with a rustic flavour. The wooden table that serves as the washbasin counter is a clever touch! The outdoorsy wooden look is repeated on the base of the shower cubicle as well. The washbasin and fittings are smart and sleek while the use of uniform light grey tones and clear glass gives the smaller bathroom the illusion of space and an uncluttered look.

This lovely house is a fine example of how to create an unassuming yet luxurious space for stylish living. The elements of glamour and style make a subtle and refined statement here, and blend seamlessly with the comfortable aura that this residence exudes! For more ideas, take another tour - A Tiny but Artistic House in Mumbai.