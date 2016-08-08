A classy home with pure beauty

Welcome to the port city of Ordu in Turkey, which overlooks the Black Sea, and is home to some extremely elegant and lavish family residences. And today, we will take a tour of a mansion here called İ&M YILDIZ EVİ, which was beautifully designed and decorated by the architects at Yucel Partners. The spacious and fashionable home is a heady blend of sleek and classy designs, elegant furnishing, premium textures, sudden pops of pretty colours, brilliant lighting, and sensible accents. The architects have achieved a wonderful design story against a primarily neutral-hued canvas with a good measure of superior quality wood thrown in. So let’s find out more about this abode without delay.
The subtle grey of the passage is repeated in the living area – the elegant grey walls, stylish grey sofa and matching carpet look sophisticated indeed! The two royal blue armchairs not only provide a splash of colour, but also bring out the blue tones of the carpet. Completing the ensemble is the natural wood floor and furniture, the artistic decorative pieces on the patterned coffee table, and the designer chandelier that gives the room a glamorous touch.
We instantly get a hint of luxury despite the minimalistic theme of the entrance passage. The elegant white closets that line it, look like a designer wall and the use of grey with white is a classic combination. A simple carpet with soft hues and the single large painting on the wall highlight the minimalistic nature of the entrance, yet enhance the aura of luxury. The matching grey lights and sophisticated table at the end of the passage convey modern notes.
From this vantage point, we see the room in its entirety – a glimpse of the minimalistic entrance passage, the spacious and elegant living area divided into two, with each area having its own grey sofa, blue armchairs, blue curtains, and matching patterned tables. We also see that the patterned dining table matches the tables in the living area perfectly. The carpet underneath and the grey chairs with wooden legs complement the table beautifully, while the hanging light looks oh so stylish! The room exudes comfortable luxury and the eight-seater table is designed for hosting classy parties!
Now this looks like a modern, functional kitchen! Clean lines, smart fittings, predominantly white furniture and an informal dining table that provides additional space for preparation – it all looks ideal for cooking up a storm! There is no lack of style either – the natural wood floor, the futuristic hanging light and the recessed lights add trendy touches that enhance the look of the kitchen.
What a classy bedroom! The sleek wood furniture complements the wood floor as well as the blue and grey of the comfortable bed, keeping the colour scheme uniform in all rooms. The large mirror ups the glamour quotient while the neat paintings, snazzy chandelier and bedside lamps work cohesively for a stylish ambiance. What a perfect environment in which to relax! But the key feature of this room is the walk-in closet, the entrance to which lies opposite the bed.
Wow! This is the perfect example of a stylish walk-in closet! Neatly arrayed clothes, easily viewed behind glass panels that handily keep the dust out. A smart rug on which to stand while dressing up before the very attractive oval mirror, and the recessed lights for a soft glow – what more is needed!
When it comes to style and luxury, this bathroom has it all. We love the elegant sanitary wares and sleek fittings. What a stylish and useful washbasin counter, with convenient drawers and shelves. And such smart mirrors and cute lamps too! The elegantly patterned tiles give it all a classy touch indeed.
The second bathroom sports an informal, cosy look with a rustic flavour. The wooden table that serves as the washbasin counter is a clever touch! The outdoorsy wooden look is repeated on the base of the shower cubicle as well. The washbasin and fittings are smart and sleek while the use of uniform light grey tones and clear glass gives the smaller bathroom the illusion of space and an uncluttered look.
This lovely house is a fine example of how to create an unassuming yet luxurious space for stylish living. The elements of glamour and style make a subtle and refined statement here, and blend seamlessly with the comfortable aura that this residence exudes!