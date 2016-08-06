A Dilapidated Home Shines Again

The bedroom is now a simple space where the far wall accommodates an alcove with a grey wall – a theme running through the home where alcoves seem to create statements on their own. A similar space has been created on the other side for the gleaming white closets. The cosy wooden floor looks inviting and offers ample scope for trying out different decor styles.

Hope you enjoyed the innovative transformation of this French apartment as much as we did.