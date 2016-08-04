Simple Bathroom Ideas For Any Home

Imagine this, after a long day in the office or eventful hours spent caring for the kids, it’s time for a little you time. You slip into your bathroom where there is no interruption and complete privacy, and then soak in a luxurious bath of warm soapy water to wash the day’s stress away.

A bathtub need not be a rare luxury for only select homes, you can have one in your home too. Here are tips and hints to pick the most tantalising bathtub. Most of them are easy to install, and available in fantastic motifs to complement your decor.