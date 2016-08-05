6 ideas to impress your neighbours

Summer is a time when there’s nothing more enchanting than strolling through a garden lined with vibrant flowers, or wiggling your toes on a lush green carpet of grass.

Having a garden around your home makes you part of the elite 10 percent, i.e citizenry who have a lovely patch of land accompanying their living space.

Just before you think a garden should look only a certain way, there’s more than one way to make your garden completely personal, unique and inviting.

Let's look at some furniture and landscaping tips for your home garden to make it look like everything you dreamed a garden should be. Whether you’re an avid gardener and nature bug or just someone who likes a little sun on a Sunday morning, you’re sure to find some inspiration in the next six tips.