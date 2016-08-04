8 teenager rooms to thrill your kids with

Children’s rooms are magical places. Enter one and it straight away lifts one’s spirits with its bright colours and playful accessories. Every child’s room has a touch of personalization, whether it’s a favourite colour on the walls or a cuddly toy or two, but have you ever thought of getting your child’s room professionally designed?
By adding whimsical elements and customizing furniture to suit your child’s needs, a well-designed kid’s room can be beautiful and functional. We’ve picked these 8 kids’ rooms in Indian homes to give you some ideas for renovating or designing your little ones’ rooms.
For little girls and boys who are fascinated by butterflies in the garden and spend hours trying to recreate their vibrant colours on paper, a butterfly-themed room like this one is perfect. The butterfly pattern cut-outs on the wall and ceiling carry through to the custom-painted bed linen and the printed blinds. The garden border at the bottom of the wardrobe completes the look.
This bedroom is designed for two brothers aged 12 and 9 who are fans of action heroes. It features Spiderman on the wall and headboards, Superman and Ironman on the cabinet doors and a lovely cityscape silhouette on the wall. The layout cleverly manages to accommodate twin beds, built-in desk space and a wall-mounted television cabinet.
Not every kid’s room has to be overly bright. This charming bedroom demonstrates how a room can be lively even though it has pastel shades such as green, white and beige. Splashes of brightness introduced by décor accessories and paintings help to achieve this.
If your little one likes climbing frames, tree houses or slides, how about bringing it indoors so that he or she has a place to play even on rainy days? This kid’s room incorporates a ladder that leads to a small bed on the upper deck. It can be used as an extra bed for sleepovers, while simultaneously serving as an indoor tree house to allow your child’s imagination to run wild.
Pink is always a favourite with little girls. Whether they like princesses or fairies, designing an all-pink room will thrill them to bits. This princess-themed girl’s room uses a variety of design elements and textures that come together to create a stunning effect.
The brightness of rainbow colours in a room adds a cheerful ambiance, making it perfect for a child’s room. In this professionally designed bedroom, the ceiling is painted in shades of the rainbow. The effect of the dark colours is minimized by the thoughtful placement of the beds and shelves against the walls to leave the centre open, creating an airy feel.
For a child who loves the outdoors, a garden-themed bedroom is ideal. The use of green on the walls and cabinets, foliage print on the duvet and the lovely tree wall mural comes together to create a synergistic room that resembles a garden.
Little girls love to play in make-believe homes, including tents or walk-in dolls’ houses. This lovely bedroom introduces playful elements using the hanging net over the bed and the collapsible tent in the corner, ensuring that there’s place to camp during the day and at night!
Of course, every child has his or her own preference. By customizing kids’ bedrooms, you can bring their dreams to life. For fun ideas on designing kids’ bedrooms, visit this ideabook.