8 teenager rooms to thrill your kids with

Children’s rooms are magical places. Enter one and it straight away lifts one’s spirits with its bright colours and playful accessories. Every child’s room has a touch of personalization, whether it’s a favourite colour on the walls or a cuddly toy or two, but have you ever thought of getting your child’s room professionally designed?

By adding whimsical elements and customizing furniture to suit your child’s needs, a well-designed kid’s room can be beautiful and functional. We’ve picked these 8 kids’ rooms in Indian homes to give you some ideas for renovating or designing your little ones’ rooms.