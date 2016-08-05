From garage to a cosy home

The garage tends to be a wasted space for many homes. It is often used for storing unwanted stuff which is going to be thrown out one day anyway. This is such a shame because garage space can actually be used as an extension of the living space in your home. Converting the use of a room is an excellent way to add to your living space, without having to buy a new home or build an expensive extension. In today's before and after tour, we'll see how Roimo Integral Grup, restoration and renovation experts in Barcelona have transformed a regular garage space into a cosy living room and kitchen.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration through this tour. Now, let's check out the transformation of this former garage shall we?
Before the renovation, it was a large garage space wasted on little storage. However, the potential was clear to see. The floor and the walls of the garage were still in good condition, and it didn't require a complete renovation at all. Since the owners were not using it to park a car, and the
store room was nearly empty, they decided that they would like to make better use of the space instead.
In this image, we can see this room was somewhat neglected by the stains on the walls. It had only one small window for ventilation and lighting, making it gloomy and unappealing. In order to convert it into a living space, some changes had to be made. Let's see how our experts have made those changes.
Who would have thought that this beautiful, modern kitchen was once an old garage? Well one clue it leaves is the flooring, which hasn't been changed from the former garage. The walls, however, were repainted. Custom designed furniture was integrated into the kitchen in order to make the most out of the space available. A small table and two wooden chairs also managed to fit into the space to provide an extra work space and also an ideal place to have a quick bite.
From this angle, you can explore the kitchen appliances and furnishings better. For the lower cupboards, a dark brown colour was chosen, while the countertops and upper cabinets provide a simple contrast with its glossy white finish. Overall, the kitchen combines a rustic style with a contemporary look to achieve this stylish design. Next, let's have a look at the living room.
What a transformation! The once gloomy room has now been converted into a sun-filled room. The terracotta-coloured floor harmonizes perfectly with the natural stone wall, offering warmth, cosiness, and rustic appeal. Last but not least, the modern touch is imparted by the gray furniture and the red cushions.
Normally, a rustic style is not the first thing you think about when designing a family bathroom, at least not for the main house plan. However, here it is demonstrated that the style can actually work quite well when used with a subtle touch. As you can see, the rustic style is very much polished and low-key in this bathroom.
We hope you've been inspired by this home renovation project.