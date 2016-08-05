From garage to a cosy home

The garage tends to be a wasted space for many homes. It is often used for storing unwanted stuff which is going to be thrown out one day anyway. This is such a shame because garage space can actually be used as an extension of the living space in your home. Converting the use of a room is an excellent way to add to your living space, without having to buy a new home or build an expensive extension. In today's before and after tour, we'll see how Roimo Integral Grup, restoration and renovation experts in Barcelona have transformed a regular garage space into a cosy living room and kitchen.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's check out the transformation of this former garage shall we?