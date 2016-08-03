Your browser is out-of-date.

Mumbai apartment with modern Indian touches

It’s not often than an apartment in an overcrowded Indian metropolis catches our eye. Located in Mumbai, where homes are as Bollywood-inspired as they are modern, finding a home, that too an apartment, which showcases exotic Indian craftsmanship but with a modern twist, is a rarity. By effortlessly blending minimalist design with local art and crafts, this professionally-designed home has ample aesthetic appeal.

Join us for a virtual tour and see for yourself!

​A Grand Entrance

You get a sense of the beauty in this home even before you enter it! The entrance door and the portal in which it is fixed puts India’s famous wood-craft on display.  The painstaking detailing includes 50 lakh small wooden circles of random sizes scooped out from the surface. Once the door is closed, it camouflages into the pattern of the portal, introducing a touch of mystique.

​Luxury Living

In a city where space comes at a premium, having a large living room is a luxury. Although the room can accommodate more seating, the minimalist design uses just the bare minimum furniture, making the room look bigger and also focusing the attention on the exquisite accessories such as the traditional brass and wood snake-boat replica from Kerala. The highlight of the living area is the coffee table that shows off the craftsmanship of stone inlay work on sandblasted granite.

Permanent Runner

Located at the opposite end of the open-plan living-dining room, the dining table has a unique handcrafted runner along its centre, featuring engraved circles on wood that are further inlaid with hand-cut brass circles. The chairs have an eye-catching hand-crafted pattern on the backrest with carved squares in a basket-weave pattern.

​Meticulous Bed Design

At first glance, the bedroom is simple with its minimalist wenge and white tones. Take a closer look at the headboard and you will be in awe as you learn that the headboard comprises 20,000 blocks of hand-carved wood that are joined together.

​Zari-Inspired Wardrobe

The wardrobe in the bedroom features another stunning display of an age-old craft. Drawing inspiration from the golden zari threads woven through saris, the design has entwined gold threads running along the surface. Each thread is created by carving out the design on the veneer and filling it in with gold lac to give it a zari-like appearance.

​Glowing Bath

The bathroom is luxurious with a large bath tub and shimmering gold-patterned wall tiles that add a rich and enchanting glow to the room. Modern fixtures, including a rain head shower add comfort and convenience.


​Precious Walk-In

The walk-in wardrobe is another desirable feature of this gorgeous home, and the beautiful mother-of-pearl inlay in a floral pattern on the closet doors adds a stunning look to the area. It’s as pretty as a picture!

Open-air Court

If the sophisticated interior design didn’t win you over, one look at the spacious outdoor terrace will put this home on your top-10 list. The freestanding design has a wooden pergola with fixed seating built into it – reminiscent of a Maharaja’s Baithak.

The melange of art, crafts and artefacts is carried off with sophistication in this apartment. You almost get a sense of being in an ultra-modern design museum that displays India’s exquisite crafts in an elegantly subtle manner. For more inspiration for homes that blend tradition with modernity, take a look at A Modern Family Home with Indian Style.

Which of these Indian crafts would you like to use in your home? Let us know in the comments below.


