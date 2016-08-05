A 70s Apartment Goes Contemporary

We don’t need to emphasise the architectural, artistic and cultural richness of Rome, do we? The whole world knows about it. But what you might not know is how the old apartments here are undergoing stylish and pretty makeovers to become more contemporary and appealing for the urban dwellers. Today, we will take a close look at the charming transformation of one such residence which needed to become suitable for housing students. It originally had some great retro floors and featured some lovely tiles and smart fixtures. But a more modish look was required along with vibrant colours and homely touches. So the home stagers at Stage Ro by Roberta Anfora decided to lend it more cheer and visual intrigue by introducing vivid shades of blue and soft sandy tones. The addition of sleek and chic furnishing and some lively indoor greens have now made a very refreshing difference to the apartment too.