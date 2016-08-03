Easy Makeovers for Your Children's Rooms

The first thing to remember when decorating your children's rooms is to use your children as a source of inspiration for the decor. The decoration and design should reflect the personality of your children as much as possible.

Victoria Plasencia Interiorismo have created the lovely children's room pictured here by harmonising colours tactfully. By harmonising colours, you can create a colourful room that is lively, but not too overwhelming. To do this, consider using pastel colours for the sleeping areas and brighter colours in the play areas. As a general rule of thumb, always try to balance warm colours with cool colours.