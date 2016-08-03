Easy Makeovers for Your Children's Rooms

Children's rooms can be a lot of fun to decorate. You can be as colourful, silly, and imaginative as you wish without having to have any excuses other than your children. Of course you have to take into account certain limitations when it comes to ensuring the safety of your children at home, but there is still a lot of freedom to enjoy when it comes to decoration and design. This idea guide features some practical ideas for decorating children's rooms, and child-proofing the room as well. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this guide. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at these home decor tips for children's rooms shall we?
Light intensity is one of the most important factors affecting the indoor environment, however it is often neglected. Truth is lighting elements can completely change the look of a house. As for children's rooms, it can create the right mood to play or sleep. We suggest a bright white light for the play area, and a soft yellow light for the sleeping area. A night light might also come in handy.
The first thing to remember when decorating your children's rooms is to use your children as a source of inspiration for the decor. The decoration and design should reflect the personality of your children as much as possible.
Victoria Plasencia Interiorismo have created the lovely children's room pictured here by harmonising colours tactfully. By harmonising colours, you can create a colourful room that is lively, but not too overwhelming. To do this, consider using pastel colours for the sleeping areas and brighter colours in the play areas. As a general rule of thumb, always try to balance warm colours with cool colours.
Children reflect the colorful world of interior decoration, and take you into the world of imagination. This is why children love superheroes and unicorns. Stickers, posters, and murals are brilliant ways of making children's fantasies come alive on the walls. Children will be delighted to be greeted by their beloved heroes, and will enjoy the time spent in their rooms more. Last but not least, remember that a visually stimulating room is very important for a child's development.
Even if you only have one child, the bunk system works well to save space and create a tidy design. With the functional bunk system, you can have the sleeping area, play area, and storage space all packed neatly in one compact space as pictured here. This leaves more floor space for children to run around and play.
To create visually interesting form and dynamism in the children's room, use various different shapes, sizes, textures, and colours for the furnishing and decoration. If you plan to make the room very colourful, it's best to stick with a single colour for the background.
If you feel that the children's room is not colourful enough, colourful wall decorations might do the trick. Plain white walls can be boring and lifeless, but once its decorated with the stuff of children's imaginations, its sure to shine. Pictured here we see a cute wall mural breathing life into the room.
Most importantly, don't forget to take into account safety measures when designing the children's room. Precautions should be taken, especially when it comes to electrical sockets, sharp corners and edges, and slippery surfaces. Remember, children can be very curious animals, and it's your responsibility to not let their curiosity get them into trouble.
Children's rooms can turn out to be quite chaotic with toys and clothes spread out all over the place. The best way to prevent this from happening is with smart storage solutions. It can help keep the children's room neat, tidy and safe. Pictured here, we can see that even the bed has its own storage system packed neatly underneath it.
