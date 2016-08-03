From Ruins to a Town House

Bringing to you a very complex and rare case of rehabilitation where a townhouse that has almost turned into ruins is transformed into a marvelous and beautiful living space. Sometimes, houses tend to undergo deterioration over time and no transformation or repairs in their favor are done over the years. While they turn into shabby projects that are complex to handle, on the other hand, they are quite interesting to be discovered, refurbished and invoke the creative side of the designer.

This exciting challenge, this time, is won over by professional Architects who has successfully transformed a typical architectural home from a village into a well organized 2 storey building from the area of Los Llanos de Caceres. Take a tour with us and see how wrecks can be transformed into a home worth staying with little inputs of mind and creativity.