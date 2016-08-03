From Ruins to a Town House

Bringing to you a very complex and rare case of rehabilitation where a townhouse that has almost turned into ruins is transformed into a marvelous and beautiful living space. Sometimes, houses tend to undergo deterioration over time and no transformation or repairs in their favor are done over the years. While they turn into shabby projects that are complex to handle, on the other hand, they are quite interesting to be discovered, refurbished and invoke the creative side of the designer.
This exciting challenge, this time, is won over by professional Architects who has successfully transformed a typical architectural home from a village into a well organized 2 storey building from the area of Los Llanos de Caceres. Take a tour with us and see how wrecks can be transformed into a home worth staying with little inputs of mind and creativity.
At the very first glance, this spot comes out to be an unpleasing and appalling that has been severely ruined and yet not renovated over a long time period. However, the designer positively believed that this is not just ruins but has a lot to contribute. Looking at the details and interior architecture, there are several elements that can be discovered, refurbished and put value in. A traditional made structure with double storey and a preserved fireplace gets its fair share of treatment and builds a character of its own very soon.
And here is the renovated structure standing firm. The basic idea for this transformation is not to lose the original identity or structure of the home. In order to adapt to the new distribution and structure, some gaps were filled while a new window has been opened as the new balcony. The window and door frames have been changed. A faithful construction with simplicity has simply changed a lot.
Granite is a widely used stone in the traditional village homes and building and thus, it has been put to the frame on the boundaries of doors, windows, and the lower wall as well. It adds to texture on the walls and creates a balance with the surrounding environment. The front door and the wall recovered now looks white and full of life.
Once you step into this house, you will get a strong essence of originality and perseverance of housing that has been made over years. The wide and flat stairs have been highlighted and uplifted through glass grills and new paints for the common space. The interiors still are kept white which looks appealing and classy.
While the exteriors won't disclose much, this house also hosts an inner courtyard as a general area. The area has been restored and managed to its true roots and original value without juggling and rearranging the elements a lot. The simple it gets, the better it will be.
