Bedrooms straight from heaven

The shape of this bed is a straightforward one but its originality stands with the pattern of the fabric used to make this bed. The interesting motif of the fabric provides a three dimensional illusion which works remarkably well with the other patterns present in the room such as the angular wallpaper, overhead lamp and carpet. Since black, white and grey are the colors of choice for this bed, a touch of a bright color tone such as green or red would blend well with this room. One can also stay within the parameters of the monochrome shades and add elements of the same tints in the bedroom just like in this picture.