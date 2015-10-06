Bedrooms straight from heaven

Sleeping is ever present in our lives, every day is punctuated with a number of hours of sleep, that is why a bed is one of the most important pieces in the house. Much time is spent there and a bed's design will change the entire atmosphere of a bedroom since it is meant for resting but also to decorate and furnish the room it is in. Here are a few stylish bed ideas for all types of bedrooms.
When a bedroom contains a magnificent piece of furniture such as this bed everything else that is introduced into the room will have been so to harmonize with the imperial fervor of the bed, therefor seamlessly being integrated in the room. This stately bed is one of an imperial inspiration. The vivid red tone of the bed as well as the magnificent gold feet and detailing combined create an enduring bed design that is sure to make everyone swoon over for.
This bed has much personality since it brings a regal flair to this bedroom. Purple has always been the colors that kings and royalty adorned hence the royal charm of this truly grand style of bed. The golden detailing and carving as well as the flawless upholstery that have been implemented into this bed convince any onlooker that that is masterful work by НЕМЕЦКИЕ КУХНИ. The matching bedside tables add even more aristocratic bearing to the magic of this kingly bed in a truly Royal bedroom.
The shape of this bed is a straightforward one but its originality stands with the pattern of the fabric used to make this bed. The interesting motif of the fabric provides a three dimensional illusion which works remarkably well with the other patterns present in the room such as the angular wallpaper, overhead lamp and carpet. Since black, white and grey are the colors of choice for this bed, a touch of a bright color tone such as green or red would blend well with this room. One can also stay within the parameters of the monochrome shades and add elements of the same tints in the bedroom just like in this picture.
This bed goes round and round! This stunning upholstered bed is the centerpiece of this room because only a few more things have been added to this bedroom's decoration. This picture is an example of a minimalist approach because only a few more items are present in this room: a timeless chandelier, a silver framed mirror and a bedside table. The reason for this is that the designers wished to make the bed the center of attention and not distract the viewer with other items present in the room.
The elegant simplicity of this bed has much movement. This stands as a romantic and modern approach to a classic style of bed. Metal bed frames can offer a wide variety of styles as shown in this picture. Since the frame isn't a full one like a wooden or upholstered bed, there is an airy effect brought on by this metal bed which ameliorates the fluidity of the room. This image represents the artists inspiration to create an unhindered bedroom with elegant simplicity.
This sturdy classic style sleigh bed is a stately addition to any room. Wooden beds have much character and that is proven in this picture. Sleigh beds are a dignified piece of furniture that will enhance a bedroom with a traditional and noble effect. This strong bed sets the tone for the entire bedroom and confirms that a classic is never out of style.