6 stylish coffee table designs

An eclectically designed room deserves eclectic furniture and that is visible in the bright orange coffee tables arranged before the sofas of this room. Their size is appropriate for the large room that can seat more than six people. Shaped like large square boxes the tables are set on strong iron frames making them capable of holding heavy books and magazines. There are wide drawers at the center of both tables to keep essentials like cupboard keys or television and air conditioner remote.

