6 stylish coffee table designs

A good looking coffee table is essential to maintain the atmosphere and style of a living room. It is a multitasker that holds all essentials a family would need in the living room like newspapers and magazines, remotes, candle stands and also doubles up as space to keep food and drinks while entertaining friends. Picking the right coffee table is important to meet needs of the living room and hold various objects that are left on it by everyone in the house.
Few furniture designers have managed to combine craftsmanship with utility like the elegant coffee table here. Shaped like a wave of water the table has smartly designed storage spaces to keep remotes and frequently read books separately and has a wide surface to keep as many things as possible. Modern geometric designs on its surface enhance the light polished glow of the table that can be used to keep a classy porcelain vase or some other decorative piece.
Tables designed in wood give contemporary elegance to the living area and dining room wherever they are placed. Due to diminishing forests, conservationists are urging people to recycle existing wood products and this portable table has followed their call to create this tabile with ingenuity. Fashioned out of rejected pallet wood the table is left unpainted and unpolished to retain its rugged look. Deep recess of this table shaped like a hollow rectangular box has sufficient storage space for books, newspapers and even a laptop. Portability is enhanced with the wheels that allow table to be wheeled anywhere around the house.
This rustic, earthy wooden coffee table carved out of wood appears as if has been made from a single block of wood. Crafted out of reclaimed wood the top section has been sliced out of a single bark of wood hence the sharp V on one end and neat asymmetrical structure at the other side. The base of this unusual table design is made of another single wooden block which compliments the deep rich colors of the room and floor.
Irregular shapes are the specialty of Dabliu coffee table collection from house of Setsu and Shinobu Ito. This table like others in the collection has chestnut wood top with welded metal rods making up the base. Rounded edges provide harmony and detailed grains on wood add to this coffee table’s elegance which can be fitted anywhere in the house.
Owners of this rustic table would have a tough time keeping children away from trying it out like push cart! Its designers were inspired by old chariots to attach carved wooden wheels instead of regular legs to this table. The surface of the table has been left unpainted and sharp edges have been smoothly camouflaged with metal corners on all sides. The unusual table design may have tempting looking wheels but unfortunately they are stationary and add to its rustic charm.
Minimalist design in furniture is an art that is often practiced on large furniture pieces like sofa, dining table, chairs, beds and cupboards. But this fine technique of minimalist design has been elegantly implemented in this set of two coffee tables made out of black metal frame with wooden slabs as top. One of the tables is longer and taller than the other so if both are not required the smaller one can be tucked below the larger one.
Who would have thought that a simple geometric design like a triangle could become an inspiration for coffee tables? Prepare to be surprised as this foldable triangular coffee table will show how smart design can make space saving furniture. The table here is made up of three triangles in different colors that match the colors of settee and cushions on it. Larger grey matches general grey color scheme of the room while orange and maroon match with cushions spread on settee. The table has been designed in such a manner that smallest orange triangle can go under maroon one and both can fit under largest grey triangular table.
An eclectically designed room deserves eclectic furniture and that is visible in the bright orange coffee tables arranged before the sofas of this room. Their size is appropriate for the large room that can seat more than six people. Shaped like large square boxes the tables are set on strong iron frames making them capable of holding heavy books and magazines. There are wide drawers at the center of both tables to keep essentials like cupboard keys or television and air conditioner remote.
