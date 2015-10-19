6 beautiful girl child safe nursery ideas

The moment a person steps into this colorful eclectically decorated nursery they will know that it is most likely to belong to a little boy. Decorated with pastel shades of light blue, light green and white, the room has grey walls and white roof that provide a perfect background to these colors. Any child that grows up in this bright and pleasing atmosphere is likely to develop a sunny disposition. The room is wide enough to accommodate a mid-sized child's bed as infant grows older and also more furniture. Hand painted tree can stay forever as an enchanting backdrop to a cool room.

