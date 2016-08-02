7 Ideas For Maximizing A Small Living Space

Small homes are cosy and have a warm ambiance, but if you use too much furniture or accessories, they can appear cramped. By designing your small home using a few tricks that make the most of the available area, you can create an efficient and comfortable space – one in which you always feel at home.
These 7 amazing ideas will give you a few solutions that help you to maximize your tiny home.
One can never have too much storage, irrespective of the size of the home, but the value of storage is better appreciated in a small home as it allows for easily reducing clutter by hiding away things from direct view – a quick solution for tidying up when guests arrive unannounced.
If you have limited square footage in your apartment or house, having an open plan will make the area seem airier. An open-plan design not only works well in bringing together the living, dining and kitchen into a single unit but the absence of walls also saves precious space. If you like to use partitions to divide areas, instead consider placing furniture to create visual separation.
Pull-out-beds in a studio can fold away during the day to provide seating as well as space and can be drawn out at night for sleeping. Similarly, you can get custom-designed furniture, such as pull down dining tables or study desks. They are great space savers!
Easy to move furniture such as folding chairs or bean bags are ideal for homes with limited space as they can be placed in the centre of the room when seating is required and be pulled to the side to make space for a mattress at night. Sectional sofas also present flexibility as the chaise can be moved around for extra seating or joined with the main unit to convert into a bed.
When space is scarce, you really can’t afford to waste it. Work with your interior designer to incorporate seating or storage in neglected areas such as the space underneath the stairs or in the corner between the wall and the wardrobe.
For maximizing wardrobe space or to utilize a double-height ceiling efficiently, think tall and build cupboards or cabinets from floor to ceiling. Vertical storage might make things on the upper shelves harder to reach, but with careful planning, you can sort out your clothes according to the season and store things that you don’t immediately need on the higher shelves.
Whether its beds, benches or display cabinets, using furniture that keeps the floor space free is ideal for small homes. It not only makes cleaning easier but also gives the room an airy feel. Additionally, it frees up more space in the passageways to provide easy movement without banging into things.
Get creative and think up unusual ways to create space for furniture or storage in your small home. It will not only make you feel proud of living in a unique home with custom-designed pieces but also make your life a lot easier. For additional tips on designing small spaces, visit this ideabook.