Country Home with Gorgeous Architecture

When it comes to country homes, the views of flowering greenery, ocean, sands and blue sky starting changing as if they have been twisted with a Kaleidoscope. These homes, as well as the beauty, are worth appreciation and here we have brought our lens to one such designer creation. Framed within a beautiful natural setting, it is all of the glass, wood, greenery and fresh vibes!
Credit for this luxurious apartment goes to the designer Juliana, this assignment creates a comfortable and awesome living space for an entire Brazilian family. The home will definitely help you plan for your own living area and gives some serious
Dream Home Ideas to people all across the world. Let's have a sneak peek to the magical interiors.
The exteriors and interiors of the home have been aptly divided through glass made sliding doors that can be closed whenever needed. Keeping them open creates an illusion of having glass made room divider and provide free flow movement and communication while letting the natural lights and air inside.
An entrance with wide open doors, a pathway through the grass and glass doors looks welcoming and royal. The cottage-like house will definitely garner accolades and appreciation from the onlookers and guests right at the entry. Sure to notice the greenery and beautiful plants.
There is nothing that can beat the beauty of a natural garden and this beautiful setting justifies this statement. You can imagine how delighting it will be to spend evening walks and night over here amongst the green bushes, stones and fountain. One won't miss the colorful flowers and the patio on side.
Having a home that gives you a view to the outside area is nothing less than perfect. The glass doors give a seamless vision, eliminating any boundaries and walls and thus, gaze to the surrounding for hours. It also helps to keep tabs on your kids when they are playing outside.
Fine dining in a wooden made hall with beautiful outside view will give you a feel of rooftop restaurant. The wide circular sofa placed outside is a go grab for those who are fond of reading or resting in a natural setting, open air and without distractions. Add some cushions to make it more comfortable.
How about a wooden made ceiling, a matching chandelier, and wood themed dining table and chair all placed together and paired with golden lights and accessories to form a heavenly golden bliss? Well, you will definitely love to sit with family and spend some quality time in luxuury.
Cooking will be fun and interesting in this open and well-designed kitchen area. The metallic shine of the cabinets, chimney, and the countertop are an instant hit and go well with the dim colored curtains and floor settings. Half of the walls have been painted silver not to make it look too much blingy or outdated.
The sanitary has been kept minimal and simple with a clean white background and theme. A closed storage and small sink fit into a small area and the floor has also been kept simple and elegant. Requires low maintenance and yet looks chic!
Spend your tea or coffee time here with a small and appropriate coffee table and chair setting like cafe next door. An old styled lantern on the top and open environment alongside will be worth viewing. The dark wooden floor with other similar material accessories and furniture make a good combo.
Isn't it glorious? Get more ideas and inspiration for your home with this.