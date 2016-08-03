Country Home with Gorgeous Architecture

When it comes to country homes, the views of flowering greenery, ocean, sands and blue sky starting changing as if they have been twisted with a Kaleidoscope. These homes, as well as the beauty, are worth appreciation and here we have brought our lens to one such designer creation. Framed within a beautiful natural setting, it is all of the glass, wood, greenery and fresh vibes!

Credit for this luxurious apartment goes to the designer Juliana, this assignment creates a comfortable and awesome living space for an entire Brazilian family. The home will definitely help you plan for your own living area and gives some serious Dream Home Ideas to people all across the world. Let's have a sneak peek to the magical interiors.