homify 360º: the ideal energy efficient house

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Today we'll show you a house that has no flaws. Project creator Daniel Wagner managed to translate the ideal villa into reality, giving it all the characteristics that are required of modern construction and architectural fashion—high energy efficiency, an incredibly stylish exterior and stunning views. On all three floors of the house panoramic windows with triple glazing were installed, and the walls were painted in a terracotta colour, which ensured its full integration with existing buildings and the natural environment. 

Working together with the architects on the project was the German company Baufritz, which specializes in so-called green homes with features like healthy climates, protection from electromagnetic smog, heat insulation from wood chips, systems of using rainwater and other revolutionary technologies that have helped the company win many awards in the field of architecture.

