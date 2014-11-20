Bathroom designs using the colour black

Everyone knows that the classic colour for bathrooms is white. There are other options, however. Earth tones, greens and blues are used by many people to bring a sense of calm to this room. Also popular recently is the use of bare materials like wood. But the latest trend in bathroom design is betting on a new and novel colour. We all know it as the representative of elegance: we are talking about the colour black. This is a trend that we would never have imagined and were a bit taken aback by, but the results speak for themselves and we are now fully convinced! We think you will agree with us after taking a look at five images we have prepared below.