10 pictures of ceilings for your home

The ceiling is something that most homes tend to neglect or forget about. It's usually white and boring to look at. This is such a shame really, because if paid more attention to, the ceiling can make a world of difference in a home. The ceiling can be a part of the decoration and design too, and this idea has become a trendy concept currently. Today, we invite you to have a look at 10 cool ceiling ideas that we personally hand-picked for this season. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your ceiling through this listicle. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at these ceiling ideas shall we?
The latest trend in interior design is to match the colour and design of the ceiling with the rest of the room. For example, in this image we can see that the colour grey dominates this bedroom, thus the ceiling is painted grey as well to match the bedroom.
Finally, we leave you with a truly original kitchen with a ceiling that has been covered with wooden panels of the same type and color as the wood lining the walls and drawers under the counter. As you can see, the wooden ceiling forms a frame with the lighting, giving more importance to this area.
We hope you've been inspired by this listicle. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at an Indian family home where tradition meets the latest trends.
One of the easiest ways to bring attention to the ceiling is to use coloured ceiling lights. This has become a largely popular trend in India with purplish lights highlighting fake ceilings. Pictured here, we see a more subtle version with neutral colours taking dominance. This space has been designed by Romero De La Mora, architects based in Mexico.
The natural reed ceiling you see here is a characteristic of a colonial style building. It keeps the room well-ventilated and imparts a natural feeling that is relaxing. To add to it, the furniture and details on the doors and windows are consistent with this ceiling, which speaks volumes about the degree of talent exhibited by the designers.
Always consider the colour scheme being used in the space before deciding what colour to paint the ceiling. If you have a low ceiling, we suggest painting it a lighter shade from the colour of your walls to add height to the ceiling and space to the room.
For a room that is generally dominated by dark colours, a bright ceiling can do wonders for its space. The image here demonstrates this perfectly. See how a plain white ceiling can suddenly look so outstanding in a dark room? This is the magic of contrast at play!
Wooden beams on the ceiling matched with a wooden bed and parquet flooring can do wonders to create a cosy atmosphere in a bedroom. Playing with different materials and textures helps to create visual interest in a space too.
For more inspiration, have a look at wooden beams here on homify.
This small, narrow bathroom does not leave much space for anything. However, a striking red ceiling has made this bathroom creative and unique, while succefully distracting us from its small size. It goes to show that sometimes all it takes is a boldly coloured ceiling to change things around a bit.
While there is a beauty in standing out, there is also a beauty in blending in, as demonstrated by the camouflaged beams on the ceiling here. As you can see, the ceiling has been painted the same neutral colour as the walls and most of the upholstery and textiles. The result is a low ceiling that doesn't look so low after all, since it blends in well with the rest of the room.
The ceiling featured here combines different colours and materials to provide a striking contrast in the kitchen. Lighting added to the ceiling also helps to enhance the ceiling and bring attention to it.