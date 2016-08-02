Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ideas to renew your bathroom on budget

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Bridal Room, Mumbai., SDA designs SDA designs Eclectic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Bathrooms often come up on the last spot when it comes to remodelling considerations. Since they tend to be tucked away from the general public view, it gets easier to move your budget and attention towards the visible parts of your home primarily. But a lack of remodelling funds and time never means that you cannot update your outdated and rather boring bathroom. Make it worth spending time in by introducing some easy and quick to follow budget. 

Add a touch of modernity and beauty to your home and refurbish your bathroom area by following these simple tips from designers and professionals. Have a tour with us. 

Mediterranean Touch

Victorian Terrace House, South-West London homify Mediterranean style bathroom Tiles
homify

Victorian Terrace House, South-West London

homify
homify
homify

Have a glance at this extraordinary bathroom that is usual yet chic. Right from the walls to tiles of small bricks print, bold motifs on a single wall and the entire floor, metallic sheen bathtub, matching and complementary sanitary. Looks royal yet comes within your budget! Try it for your home and you are sure to garner accolades and praise for your choice. 

Dark Shades

G HOUSE, Studio A Studio A Tropical style bathroom
Studio A

G HOUSE

Studio A
Studio A
Studio A

If you think that it's only the light shades and walls that are made for the bathroom area then might be possible you are on the wrong side. Express and define your bathroom with some darker shades and bring in colors like blue, grey, or mauve to lighten up.

Integrate Single but Unique Element

Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern bathroom
Aayam Consultants

Premium Residence

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Look out for something that is essentially unique, particularly due to its shape, size, structure, look or maybe, style and fits into your space perfectly. Like this small sink bowl which is adding a life to the entire grooming area without pulling out much attention.

Get some Creative Storage

Light filtering into the Master Bathroom studio XS Modern bathroom
studio XS

Light filtering into the Master Bathroom

studio XS
studio XS
studio XS

Just because you have lots of clutter in your bathroom does not means that you need to bring in multiple drawers in your bathroom. Make some creative storage out of the cavities in the bathroom wall. However, do not overdo it otherwise it will look shabby and odd.

What about a Garden?

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom Plant,Property,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Houseplant,Building,Bathroom,Flooring,Floor,Real estate
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Renovate and think of ways that have never been thought and imagined to be integrated within the bathing area. How about having a garden? You will enjoy the bath, feel fresh and it will also help to create fresh air and vibes. 

Extraordinary Material

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern bathroom
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

If something is screaming, Take me home and I will work then you must definitely experiment with it for once at least. Take a chance and maybe it will look greater than life! Like this stone made sink and a wooden made contemporary style chair. Look for more bathroom ideas from here


Tile Play

NG Apartment , Atelier Design N Domain Atelier Design N Domain Modern bathroom Building,Property,Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Plant,Wood,Bathroom,Lighting,House
Atelier Design N Domain

NG Apartment

Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain
Atelier Design N Domain

Ditch those classic and pastel walls and add some colourful and elegant tiles and they will bring some serious renewal to the area making it look classy and new. A hanging washbasin with lots of colorplay on background wall is a quick grab idea for everyone.

Enveloping Atmosphere

VERBOUWING WOONHUIS HELMOND - 281013, JANICKI ARCHITECT JANICKI ARCHITECT Modern bathroom
JANICKI ARCHITECT

JANICKI ARCHITECT
JANICKI ARCHITECT
JANICKI ARCHITECT

Do not focus too much on sink and toilet seat only. Work, think and make your walls the star of the night. Choose candles, bright boxes, and show pieces to elaborate some parts of the room. You can add anything of your choice, even art or painting. 

Change the Floor

Peacock and the Woods , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern bathroom Property,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Building,Cabinetry,Flooring,Drawer,Floor,Wood,Tap
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Peacock and the Woods

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

If you are happy with the walls of your bathroom and believe that they cannot be further renovated then shift your thoughts towards the floor and bring electric change to it. These coloured tiles are every bit of thing you will need to outshine your bathroom.

Light Play

Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Minimalist bathroom Mirror,Sink,Plumbing fixture,Tap,Building,Bathroom,House,Lighting,Fixture,Interior design
Offcentered Architects

Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai

Offcentered Architects
Offcentered Architects
Offcentered Architects

Add glow and incorporate beautiful lights in your bathroom area. Put a beautiful frame in your bathroom and make an impression that it is glowing from inside by adding lights beneath it. Here the golden tiles and yellow lights complement each other and create a golden sheen throughout. 

Unique Setting

Victorian interiors., Freelance Designer Freelance Designer Modern bathroom Property,Building,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom,Interior design,Window,Wood,Sink,House,Picture frame
Freelance Designer

Victorian interiors.

Freelance Designer
Freelance Designer
Freelance Designer

If everything fails to impress, try this. Create a unique setting where you can groom yourself and feel fresh. A wide washbasin, flowerpot, classy frame mirror and restored old metal frame paired with a rather dull wall creates a beautiful space and gives you the Bathroom Renovation Goals.

Which ones you will try, let us know through the comments!


