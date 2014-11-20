homify 360°: New Delhi farmhouse

For those who spend a lot of time on the road, there is no feeling quite like finally returning home. For the owners of this exquisite rural getaway on the outskirts of New Delhi, this is the home they forever dreamt of while working abroad for many years. After finally deciding to return to India, they were lucky enough to purchase the property at the right time in the market, to be able to complete their dream home. Designed by Kumar Moorthy & Associates, one key element of this home was to be as sustainable and ecological as possible, blending in seamlessly with the surrounding greenery that skirts the edges of India's second largest city. Come with us on a guided tour of this house that allows the owners to live out their hobbies of organic farming, reading, and living a carefree lifestyle, all set amongst a home that is contrary to the often over the top and flashy homes that have been springing up around Delhi in recent years. The architects of Kumar Moorthy & Associates help realised the owner's dreams, and the result is a unique project that combines a sense of home and wanderlust in an alluring way.