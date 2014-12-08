Few things add an instant spark or point of interest to a room like a splash of colour. With a little artistic placement, the right restraint and choice of tone, incorporating a colour can greatly enhance the vibe and aesthetic of your home and influence the way people respond to it. Different colours evoke different emotions—red arouses passion (and supposedly increases appetite!), blue does the exact opposite, yellow is uplifting (but also has the rather grim association with psychiatric facilities), green is relaxing (though again, used in hospitals), and purple, well let’s not even go there! Choosing the right colour can be a tricky, though rewarding, manoeuvre and we need to be careful when making our choices. It’s a good idea to step back and ask a few questions first—where and how it will be used? What’s the room’s purpose? What are you trying to achieve with it? And, above all—what colour makes you feel good?

The following selections showcase a ‘hint of mint’, enough to remain subtle but enough to breath life and spirit into the space. An often-overlooked option, mint is a colour that immediately conjures feelings of freedom—the hue of 1960’s liberty, holiday house furniture, and foamy beaches in Tahiti. Mint is a fresh and versatile option in that it can act powerfully or subtly depending on the room, but always offers a clean, crisp and calming vibe.