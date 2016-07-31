12 rooms to feast with your family

Celebrations are incomplete without good food and great company, and dining rooms always play an important role at feasts, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or just a party for celebrating life. Not every home has a large enough dining area for a huge feast. However, giving the area a refreshing look with a few festive accessories, or designing it to accommodate as many seats as possible without giving the room a cramped appearance, can make your dining room feast-worthy!

We’ve picked 12 amazing Indian dining rooms to give you some ideas on how to transform your everyday eating space into a fine-dining zone.