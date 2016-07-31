12 rooms to feast with your family

Celebrations are incomplete without good food and great company, and dining rooms always play an important role at feasts, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or just a party for celebrating life. Not every home has a large enough dining area for a huge feast. However, giving the area a refreshing look with a few festive accessories, or designing it to accommodate as many seats as possible without giving the room a cramped appearance, can make your dining room feast-worthy!
We’ve picked 12 amazing Indian dining rooms to give you some ideas on how to transform your everyday eating space into a fine-dining zone.
This gorgeous dining room in a luxury home has a classic design theme with carved wooden furniture, plush upholstered seats and a crystal and glass chandelier over the table. Large paintings and golden accessories give it a royal feel.
Starting with the asymmetric lacquered table top with its unfinished tree-like texture to the high cushioned seats and the matching island buffet counter in the open kitchen, the dining area in this eclectic home has the ambiance of a feast at a jungle lodge.
In this single family home, the dining table is set in a spacious L-shaped open-plan hall with a double-height ceiling. The large table has seats for ten people. An elegant chandelier with golden beads floats over the table, adding a festive mood.
Set in a minimalist home, this dining room is the true embodiment of the phrase ‘less is more’. The use of a square table in favour of a rectangular one provides seating for eight without cutting into the passageway to the courtyard. The absence of accessories, except for a lone bamboo vase arrangement, adds to the sophistication.
The dining area in this spacious private residence in Kerala keeps with the décor theme of modern-classic that runs through the rest of the home. It makes our list not only because it has sufficient seating space for twelve, but because of the stunning view of the greenery, which gives one the feeling of dining in a tropical resort.
This ultra-modern home in Bangalore is designed to make the most of the outdoors with courtyards woven into the layout. The seating for ten at the dining table has a touch of formality since the chairs face each other without wrapping all the way around the table, creating a boardroom-like setting.
The dining room in this villa replicates the ambiance of a garden through the use of nature-inspired wallpaper, bonsai plants and unusual hanging lampshades that resemble cages with birds. The muted tones and all-white furniture add a soothing vibe.
In this penthouse, the large dining area stands out because it effortlessly blends old-world charm with modern beauty. Although it oozes luxury that is typical of classic design, the use of modern elements such as the black floor-standing lamp, wall-mounted television and a sleek black candelabra chandelier creates a stunning contrast.
The monochromatic dining area in this home proves that a feast-like setting can be created even in a narrow passageway. The use of a long and narrow table, as well as bamboo-patterned silver and black wallpaper in the background, enhances the sense of space and also adds style to the area.
In an elegant dining room, the addition of an eye-catching accessory can turn the room from standard to stunning. The beautiful golden bauble-lampshade above the dining table in this home does that gracefully!
The use of black, white and gold transforms any space into a luxurious one. In this modern villa, the black table top provides a striking contrast to the white chairs and cabinets, while the gold-tinged hanging lampshades and accessories infuse luxury.
This modern dining room has a lovely Asian-inspired theme with dark wood furniture, woven fibre seats and stylistic décor accessories. The muted tones come alive with the splash of red from the bright wall art, setting a vibrant mood for celebration.
