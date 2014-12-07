Contrasting Hues in Interior Design

Black and white; the yin and the yang; two polar ends of our great, extensive colour spectrum—and, the point of maximum contrast—and absolute refinement—when decorating your home. Opposites definitely attract in all things, but especially when it comes to aesthetic and interior design. Black and white want to be together; they complement each other, and they remain the classic in-house tone combination. And while it black and white seem too plain or basic a choice, don’t be fooled by the simplicity—there’s so much you can work with inside these two polarised tinges. Whether lightly emphasised, simplistic, covertly added or bold and up front, consider employing the timeless grouping of black on white/white on black in order to give your home a classy and smart sense of eminence.
Here are a few fabulous examples of how black and white can spruce up your spaces, bring added elegance and charm and be the aesthetic icing on the cake for your swank abode.
In this stunning use of contrasting hues, we can see the impact that very dark brown matt polished floorboards have with the crisp clean white walls. This design has created a classic yet contemporary feeling throughout the space. Moreover, the console tables deliver additional symmetry to the area creating an overwhelming sensation of balance and equilibrium. A showpiece light fitting creates delicate and attention-grabbing shadows on the ceiling—it is these small and subtle touches that contribute to the overall triumph of the design. The success in this interior lies in the minimalist approach utilising the contrast between dark and light tones to generate a stylish and tremendously striking space.
Within the same interior we can see further into the hallway and glimpse the living areas to the right. The simplicity is carried throughout these spaces to ensure the power of the contrasting hues remains the focus and strength of the design. Dark grey furniture is matched with continuous bright white walls; in addition to this, white cushions further contrast the seating and provide interest and attention. This look can be achieved quite easily in any renovation or makeover—it is simply a matter of sticking to the simple colour palette and picking contrasting hues, the most effective of these-white walls and dark floors.
What is better than a design that never goes out of fashion, something that can stand the test of time? To ensure your design does not become a tired old hollow, worn out and waiting for yet another overhaul, choose classic pieces of furniture in timeless tones. This conservatory has blended the best in classic and contemporary, from the seating in a soft cream hue, to the signature seat in a modern yet enduring style. Again we can see dark matt floorboards and crisp white walls, coupled with a black and white light fitting; some off white cushions and this room is going to be one for the ages.
Working with a skylight at your main source of light? Consider decor that will enhance the space by brightening the upper half of the room and still allowing the area to feel warm and spacious. The dark horizontal tiles contrast perfectly with the white, which is used for both wall and ceiling to open up the space. Fawn toned tiles again add warmth and coupled with the timber elements create an inviting space that is clean and crisp.
Creating a contemporary bathroom that doesn’t age can be a daunting and often difficult task, as contemporary spaces tend to mature in a less than dignified manner. To combat this, choose tones that do not age, dark flooring matched with white walls, black gloss vanity with undermounted white gloss joinery, and finally black and white accessories contribute to this timeless and contemporary interior.
The success of this kitchen is in its simplicity and smart design. Delicate toned flooring in light timber satin finish with off white joinery, light taupe marble splashback and bright white light fittings are contrasted with a dark mushroom stone benchtop and dark brown seating. In this example, the contrasting features are noticeably the seating, this gives a great amount of freedom as they can be replaced or updated as tastes change.