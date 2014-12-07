Contrasting Hues in Interior Design

Black and white; the yin and the yang; two polar ends of our great, extensive colour spectrum—and, the point of maximum contrast—and absolute refinement—when decorating your home. Opposites definitely attract in all things, but especially when it comes to aesthetic and interior design. Black and white want to be together; they complement each other, and they remain the classic in-house tone combination. And while it black and white seem too plain or basic a choice, don’t be fooled by the simplicity—there’s so much you can work with inside these two polarised tinges. Whether lightly emphasised, simplistic, covertly added or bold and up front, consider employing the timeless grouping of black on white/white on black in order to give your home a classy and smart sense of eminence.

Here are a few fabulous examples of how black and white can spruce up your spaces, bring added elegance and charm and be the aesthetic icing on the cake for your swank abode.