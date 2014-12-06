The Neutral Bedroom

Is there anything cosier and more cherished than a beautifully decorated, classic and tasteful bedroom? Humans spend around a third of their lives asleep, reason enough to make sure we’ve created a place where body and mind can always feel safe, tranquil, at ease and at home. Some of the most effective ways to ensure a comfy bedroom ambience is by sticking to a simple colour palette. Neutrals lend themselves perfectly to such a task; the simple elegance of muted tones allow a room to truly envelop the soul, a place where you can go, rest, relax and set the mind free. Wash away the stresses of everyday life by incorporating a classic colour palette of whites, beiges, browns, creams, and greys.

Have a look at the decadent bedroom inspirations below and see how easy it can be to achieve an instantly more rewarding boudoir with a simple fusion of colours and the integration of textures, fabrics, and pieces of furniture to match.