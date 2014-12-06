The Neutral Bedroom

Is there anything cosier and more cherished than a beautifully decorated, classic and tasteful bedroom? Humans spend around a third of their lives asleep, reason enough to make sure we’ve created a place where body and mind can always feel safe, tranquil, at ease and at home. Some of the most effective ways to ensure a comfy bedroom ambience is by sticking to a simple colour palette. Neutrals lend themselves perfectly to such a task; the simple elegance of muted tones allow a room to truly envelop the soul, a place where you can go, rest, relax and set the mind free. Wash away the stresses of everyday life by incorporating a classic colour palette of whites, beiges, browns, creams, and greys.
Have a look at the decadent bedroom inspirations below and see how easy it can be to achieve an instantly more rewarding boudoir with a simple fusion of colours and the integration of textures, fabrics, and pieces of furniture to match.
This bedroom is the epitome of tranquillity and allurement. It is classically styled to reflect a sense femininity and grace, yet rustically authentic. To achieve this look in your own abode, be sure to dress the bed in the finest white linens with matching white side tables, delicate fabric lampshades and botanical themed art. Wood panelling along the walls increases the warmth and provincial feel of this room; coupled with the French dressing table and chair, it’s is truly a room to remember.
Choose timeless decorations such as these and your bedroom will blossom into a relaxing and romantic hideaway! Furniture such as an upholstered bedhead, warm teak desk and light timber side tables can drastically alter the feeling of a room and inject a sense of warmth and wellbeing into any space. Add some tasteful ornaments such as vintage glass bottles and thick linen throw rugs and your room is on the way to becoming a stylish retreat.
Your own private castle chamber, a luxurious bedroom fit for a princess. This may seem difficult to achieve (and in truth the stone walls might be) but all the other elements that go into creating this room are simple and straightforward. Choose a wall colour that is slightly warmer than white—think oatmeal, camel, buff, fawn and taupe hues. Add organic shaped furniture, vintage or reclaimed timber furniture to give soft and subtle warmth. Additionally the use of large flowing textiles and bed linen complement the style and exude indulgence and luxury. Remember to avoid cold blue fluorescent lights, instead choosing something akin to candlelight. Add prince charming and voila!
Achieving a minimalist bedroom can be easier than you think. In this example, the contrast between black and white is achieved by simplistic pieces of furniture and decoration. The bed employs a modern classic shape with white frame and white linen, contrasted with biscuit toned throw cushions and further complimented with the similarly hued floor rug. Gorgeous ecru toned floorboards bring softness to the room while the white lamp and shelf subtly add to the fresh ambience. The contrasting black pieces of furniture, the stark contemporary chair and black-framed mirror bring depth and intrigue. This bedroom is effortlessly chic.
This neutral bedroom has style: freestanding art, delicate wire-framed bed and carefully selected hues. Think white walls, contrasting French grey side tables and 1000-thread-count crisp bed linen. Add plush oatmeal coloured rug and you have a luxurious, simply fashioned bedroom fit for a trendy downtown Brooklyn loft.
This bedroom radiates romanticism! From the assorted textiles to the diverse textures of the walls, floor and door, this space is whimsical and passionate. Consider incorporating light pinks, such as the curtains in this example, and light mushroom tones shown in the bed linen. The key to achieving this look in your own bedroom is to stick to the colour palette, minimise the desire to add drastically contrasting colours and stick to subtle, neutral tones.
Simplicity at its best, this Scandinavian inspired home has employed minimal decorations, embellishments or pieces of furniture, instead using the timber to create warmth. The simple cream tones coupled with the light wood finish has worked perfectly to create a bedroom that feels soft, sumptuous, plush and cosy. Consider minimising the volume of objects in your bedroom, and instead invest in comfortable, timber furniture that creates an engaging and intimate space.