6 things an Indian home should have

India is a country with a diverse mix of religions, cultures and traditions. However, one common thread that runs through the lives of most Indians is hospitality, and there’s no better place than home to shower guests and family with warmth and love. Several aspects go into making a perfect home, but some features find a place on almost everyone’s wish list.
We have picked the 6 most common features that every Indian dreams of having in his or her home.
Indians are big on tradition, whether it’s having a Pooja room at home or showing off antique furniture, carpets or artefacts passed down the generations. However, one needs to keep up with the times and introduce modernity into interior design to make the space more efficient, especially as homes get smaller in urban areas. Mixing traditional and modern elements help to achieve this.
Nothing beats waking up in the morning and looking out of the window to see the ocean or the mountains. In urban India, where panoramic views of nature are rare, homeowners find satisfaction in substitutes such as the city skyline, the silhouette of distant hills, a bird’s eye view of a neighbouring park or even a lovely tree just outside. Large windows, balconies and terraces with a nice view feature at the top of the list of must-haves in an Indian home.
The soothing effect of nature is a desirable element that anyone would love to have in their home, whether it’s a view of a tree-covered hillside or a manicured lawn in the garden. In small apartments, making a tiny green patch on a balcony or building a living wall, like in this home, helps to bring nature into the home.
A quiet corner is essential in every home. It should be a place where one can unwind at the end of a busy day by meditating or start each morning on a good note with prayer or puja. Most Hindu homes in India have an area reserved for a puja room. In other homes too, it’s quite common to find a small corner with a Buddha statue and floor seating where one can practise yoga or meditate.
Dark dingy apartments aren’t anyone’s cup of tea, not just in India. Homeowners like to build homes or buy apartments that are flooded with natural light as it brings positive energy into the area and lifts the overall mood inside the home.
No one likes clutter in their home, and the only way of getting around it is to have sufficient storage. This includes display shelves in the living room, kitchen cabinets and built-in wardrobes in bedrooms, besides under-staircase storage. Of course, at the top of everybody’s storage wish list is a walk-in wardrobe or dressing area just off the bedroom.
