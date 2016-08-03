5 Impressive Bathroom Renovations

An elegant blend of white and grey has now filled the bathroom with a spacious and cosy feel, and the ambiance seems more breathable. Sleek and modern fixtures have replaced the dated ones for a streamlined look, and the cleverly lighted niche above the WC is a wonderful addition for storage needs. A couple of artworks and miniature greens add to the freshness quotient of the new bathroom.

So what are you waiting for? Get started on your own old and dull bathroom, and turn it into a refreshing sanctuary with the revamp ideas shared above. Take a look at another transformation story about a home in Poland - Before and After: An Ordinary Polish Home Goes Wow!