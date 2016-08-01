A tiny but artistic house in Mumbai

The marbled walls and beige hues of the bathroom give it a cosy and welcoming appearance. The smart countertop, the stylish washbasin, the classy round mirror and the glass door separating the shower cubicle combine to give the small bathroom a very elegant look.

Aum Architects have proved that even a small property can be modelled into a comfortable and stylish residence, with a pleasant mix of the simple, the stylish and the quirky.