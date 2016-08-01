A tiny but artistic house in Mumbai

Mumbai is not just famed for the Bollywood film industry, but is also a major cultural, financial and fashion hub in India. It is an extremely expensive city though, and property prices are sky high here. So, many families make do with small apartments or homes in Mumbai, but they don’t compromise on a stylish lifestyle. And this tiny home with an area of 320 square feet, designed and decked by Aum Architects, is a wonderful proof of that. The building was originally constructed in 1918, and the architects maintained its essential characters while rendering the brand new look of the studio apartment. But what they did different, was to infuse the different functional areas with contemporary accents, colourful touches, fashionable furnishing, and dashes of art. Space was utilised in a very intelligent manner in every room, and the abode is currently perfect for smart and cosy urban living. So let’s find out more about it now.
The living room is a mix of modernity, style and quirky elements like the green elephant table. The wooden doors and furniture complement the soft beige walls, while the light grey floor goes well with the comfortable grey sofa. The bright blue chairs are a funky addition, while the jazzy honeycomb-patterned carpet is a mix of various colours and livens up the room. The lamp on the side table contributes to the elegant look of the room, as does the artily-lit wall behind the sofa.
The wall behind the cool blue armchairs flaunts a trendy collage of black and white family photos. Held in sleek and modish frames, these pictures lend a fashionably retro feel to the room, while treasuring precious memories.
You see the kitchen and the chairs, but where is the dining table? The masterpiece in this room is, in fact, the dining table, which is disguised as the glass front of the showcase on the left! What a brilliant idea for conserving space in a small house! The front of the showcase descends between the chairs to become an elegant dining table. The chairs, very stylishly designed in brown and white, remain conveniently present to help you take breaks while working in the kitchen. The kitchen itself is a modern beauty in creamy white and beige. The colour palette is soothing and the windows and cabinetry look sophisticated. We like the soft glow of lights emanating from the recesses in shelves and under cabinets.
We are in love with the dining table and it absolutely deserves special attention! Such a marvellous space-saver in a small house! It is an elegant glass-topped table when in use, and when raised, the legs of the table merges beautifully with the design. We also give a thumbs-up to the attractive stained-glass pendant light, which casts a charming glow over the scene below.
Like the living room, the bedroom too has light-coloured walls and floor, which give the room a more spacious look. The loft above creates storage space – a vital requirement in a small home. The rich wooden furniture lends warmth and cosiness, while the quirky mosaic cow reposing on the smart dressing table seems to personify the peaceful aura of the bedroom.
The marbled walls and beige hues of the bathroom give it a cosy and welcoming appearance. The smart countertop, the stylish washbasin, the classy round mirror and the glass door separating the shower cubicle combine to give the small bathroom a very elegant look.
Aum Architects have proved that even a small property can be modelled into a comfortable and stylish residence, with a pleasant mix of the simple, the stylish and the quirky.