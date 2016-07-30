8 Indian Homes with Incredible View

We often take windows for granted. Of course, they are an essential feature of any home, but they can do so much more than just provide ventilation and natural light. In some homes, they frame gorgeous views. In others, they add style or colour to add beauty to the home.
These 8 windows in Indian homes caught our eye for their stunning design and wonderful views.
This small studio apartment with a large terrace has extra-wide glass sliding windows, which bring in natural light to brighten up the interiors in addition to presenting views of the rooftop garden and the tree canopy in the surroundings. The sliding windows effortlessly merge the indoor space with the outdoors.
In urban areas, not everyone is fortunate to have a room with a view, but a well-designed window can help to frame even a small tree or a garden view beautifully. For more design tips on using windows in your home, visit this ideabook.
It’s everyone’s dream to have a view of the city skyline at night. In this modern penthouse, the picture window in the kitchen is the best place to enjoy the view of the twinkling lights at night, that too from a height. Lucky chef!!
If there ever was a window that combined beauty with functionality, it’s this one. The wooden frame perfectly captures the tall bamboo trees just outside, making one feel like it’s a painting of a natural landscape. Seating on a cushion upon the window-seat and watching the trees gently swaying in the breeze is a guaranteed remedy for relaxation.
Set on the upper level of a room with a double-height ceiling, this window is eye-catching because it invites in natural light while simultaneously using its circular shape to provide relief from the rigid straight lines running through the rest of the space. The opaque textured glass filters the light that comes through to cast a muted glow throughout the room. The effect is stunning!
What should you do when you live in glass houses or homes with floor-to-ceiling glass panels? Wooden shutters not only offer privacy for the home’s interiors but also present a charming design element when viewed from the road. The tall shuttered windows make the architecture of this home unique and eye-catching!
In a house with a plain white exterior, windows can add a splash of colour. The lovely blue wooden shuttered windows in this island home do just that, giving it a Mediterranean feel.
In this home that is designed to blend with the surrounding environment and has eco-friendly features, the windows are designed to bring in wind and light through an open lattice-like brick structure. The play of light through the small open panels creates an enchanting ambiance indoors.
In a Bungalow with a front garden, instead of blocking up the view at the entrance with walls, the clever design of this home uses full-length glass sliding windows that present views of the expanse of lush landscaped greenery just outside.