Before and after: a bar renovation

Opening a new business involves many decisions, but one of the most important has to do with the aesthetics, with the side of the business that you are going to show your customers. The appearance of the business front is essential for attracting the right clientele. It is your calling card and so you must consider the design very carefully. So when this bar in Bueu, Pontevedra, decided to make some changes and become a charming wine bar, they chose to undertake some renovations. The existing space, an old bar from the seventies, was converted into the cozy wine cellar Rosalinda. Join us to explore its transformation.