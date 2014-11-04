Fashionable Features

Whether now or some point in our distant past, be it our raucous share house days or yesterday’s life in a budget flat, it’s likely we’ve all suffered through some pretty bothersome decor in our time—the room with the daggy carpet, the tawdry wall colours, the ‘little more than perfunctory’ furniture. Granted, there are worse things out there, but nor does this sort of decor inspire much in ways of creativity. The thing you ought to know is that changing up the useless and uninspiring is far more within reach that you might initially think. Now is always the time to overhaul what doesn’t work in your home, to reinvent those pockets and nooks that leave a little to be desired. And what better a first step than to kick things up a notch with a super fashionable feature wall.

Here’s a few homes that offer more than a few ways to boost the aesthetic quality of your domestic space and turn something ordinary into something truly special.