8 tips to spice up your home this weekend

Sunita Vellapally
homify Balcony, veranda & terrace
DIY projects are an excellent way to relax over the weekend as they give you a sense of accomplishment and satisfy your creative streak. If you have a lazy weekend ahead of you and are wondering how to put it to good use, how about creating something beautiful that you will be proud to show off to your friends and family the next time they visit your home or garden?

These 8 easy DIY ideas can help you to get started.

1.​Revamp Your Lampshades

A Private Bar Set In Indonesian Night Life Theme homify Balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

A Private Bar Set In Indonesian Night Life Theme

homify
homify
homify

You don’t always have to spend a lot to get a new look in your home. Use old fabric such as sarees and dupattas that you won’t need again and wrap them artistically around lampshades to add style to your bedroom or terrace. The coloured fabric will cast a beautiful glow and add a stunning look to the area.

2.​Build a Green Wall

Add Plants Simran Kohli Modern balcony, veranda & terrace porch
Simran Kohli

Add Plants

Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli

If you have admired green walls, setting up one on your own isn’t too difficult. Of course, you get ready-made vertical garden panels that can be fixed on the wall, but if you don’t want to buy something new when you can recycle something old, fix an unused wooden gate or a trellis on the wall. Hang planters with hooks on the frame, and fill it with foliage or flowers to make an instant green wall.

3.​Paint a Bench

Veranda BETWEENLINES Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
BETWEENLINES

Veranda

BETWEENLINES
BETWEENLINES
BETWEENLINES

If you have a plain cement or wooden bench on your patio or terrace, add colour to it to change the look of the area completely and give it a vibrant feel. Notice how a coat of green paint adds a splash of colour to the otherwise earthy greys and browns in this professionally designed home’s porch?

4.​Make Paper Flowers

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

A charming flower arrangement can add a refreshing feel to any room, but the problem lies in keeping the flowers fresh and replacing them when they start to wither. Brightly coloured paper flowers are a great alternative. Try one of the easy techniques available on the Internet to create a single stem or a bunch.

​5.Decorate Earthen Pots

Apartment in Chennai, Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Flower,Couch,Picture frame,Building,Flowerpot,Table,Azure,Houseplant,Wood
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

Apartment in Chennai

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

Give a face-lift to your terracotta pots or planters by painting them in bright colours or pretty patterns. You can also glue on broken tiles, beads or small mirrors to make them look beautiful. Arrange flowers in them and place them in the foyer or balcony to add style.

6.​Design a Wall

Children's Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey Building,Furniture,Property,Picture frame,Cabinetry,Comfort,Wood,House,Interior design,Grey
KREATIVE HOUSE

Children's Bed Room

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Use a wall stencil or paint freehand if you have the confidence to personalise the walls in your bedroom. If you have the skill, you can also paint a simple mural in your child’s bedroom or an artistic silhouette on the wall of your terrace.


7.​Create Wall Art

Bedroom Interiors -Khanna residence Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom
Preetham Interior Designer

Bedroom Interiors -Khanna residence

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

You don’t need a big budget to add art on your wall. Nowadays, all you need is photo paper and a printer. Select a photograph or landscape that you would love to have on your bedroom or study wall. Print it out in sections and put it together like a poster or place it in photo frames to create beautiful art for your rooms.

8.​Make a Gallery

Khar Residence, SwitchOver Studio SwitchOver Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
SwitchOver Studio

Khar Residence

SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio
SwitchOver Studio

Whether it’s stringing up your child’s art in her room or making a collage of memories on a blank wall in the entrance hall making a gallery-style arrangement is simple as it just requires nails, a roll of string and glue.

Don’t these ideas sound simple? Try one out this weekend to add a personal creation to your home. For more inspiration, view this ideabook.

Modern Home with Cosy Interior
Which of these projects are you going to try this weekend? Comment if you have any other DIY ideas to share.


