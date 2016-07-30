8 tips to spice up your home this weekend

DIY projects are an excellent way to relax over the weekend as they give you a sense of accomplishment and satisfy your creative streak. If you have a lazy weekend ahead of you and are wondering how to put it to good use, how about creating something beautiful that you will be proud to show off to your friends and family the next time they visit your home or garden?
These 8 easy DIY ideas can help you to get started.
You don’t always have to spend a lot to get a new look in your home. Use old fabric such as sarees and dupattas that you won’t need again and wrap them artistically around lampshades to add style to your bedroom or terrace. The coloured fabric will cast a beautiful glow and add a stunning look to the area.
If you have admired green walls, setting up one on your own isn’t too difficult. Of course, you get ready-made vertical garden panels that can be fixed on the wall, but if you don’t want to buy something new when you can recycle something old, fix an unused wooden gate or a trellis on the wall. Hang planters with hooks on the frame, and fill it with foliage or flowers to make an instant green wall.
If you have a plain cement or wooden bench on your patio or terrace, add colour to it to change the look of the area completely and give it a vibrant feel. Notice how a coat of green paint adds a splash of colour to the otherwise earthy greys and browns in this professionally designed home’s porch?
A charming flower arrangement can add a refreshing feel to any room, but the problem lies in keeping the flowers fresh and replacing them when they start to wither. Brightly coloured paper flowers are a great alternative. Try one of the easy techniques available on the Internet to create a single stem or a bunch.
Give a face-lift to your terracotta pots or planters by painting them in bright colours or pretty patterns. You can also glue on broken tiles, beads or small mirrors to make them look beautiful. Arrange flowers in them and place them in the foyer or balcony to add style.
Use a wall stencil or paint freehand if you have the confidence to personalise the walls in your bedroom. If you have the skill, you can also paint a simple mural in your child’s bedroom or an artistic silhouette on the wall of your terrace.
You don’t need a big budget to add art on your wall. Nowadays, all you need is photo paper and a printer. Select a photograph or landscape that you would love to have on your bedroom or study wall. Print it out in sections and put it together like a poster or place it in photo frames to create beautiful art for your rooms.
Whether it’s stringing up your child’s art in her room or making a collage of memories on a blank wall in the entrance hall making a gallery-style arrangement is simple as it just requires nails, a roll of string and glue.
Don’t these ideas sound simple? Try one out this weekend to add a personal creation to your home. For more inspiration, view this ideabook.