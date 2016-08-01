​Tips to prepare a home for sale

Though the process of selling your home in a seller’s market is relatively tough, trying to sell a home in buyer’s market is also not an easy prospect as buyers today are very demanding. So how do you present your home as the most desirable residential property on sale that buyers would be willing to shell out the price demanded by you?

Instead of making minor repairs take the help of a professional like home stager or real estate agent for advice on restoring a home to improve its marketability. A common advice that any house agent would give is to walk around the home and view it with the eyes of a buyer that will help to point out the eyesores that can turn away prospective buyers. Here are 10 tips to make your property smart and enchant potential buyers.