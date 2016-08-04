The White Story of a Lavish Bangalore Home

Bangalore, the technological heart of India, is a soulful medley of the modern and the traditional. It is home to gorgeous heritage architectures as well as contemporary, lavish villas. So today, we will explore the rich and tasteful interiors of the Pride Crosswinds Villa which will thrill you with its luxurious layers of white and beige, speckled with artistic hints of brown and grey for a mind-blowing impact. The residence oozes with soothing charm and subtle luxury which you will feel at every turn you take. The beauty of textured walls, mirrored tiles, chic chandeliers, and simple designs is waiting for you at this classy abode designed by the interior architects at Depanache Interior Architects.
The cream-coloured dining room is perfectly in line with the home’s general design and appearance. Here, beige and rich creamy hues come into the picture by way of the furniture, the doors and everything else. Quirky but stylish lamps cascade from the ceiling for a glamorous touch, while mirrored tiles on the end wall give it all a sophisticated look.
The living room features liberal doses of white and cream hues to give it all an open, airy and opulent feel. The neat and plush furniture offer comfy and relaxed seating, while the use of sleek shelves offers plenty of stowaway space for an organised look. The grandeur of the textured wall housing the television unit and the gleaming mirrored tiles complete the uniquely lavish ambiance of this living space suffused with soft lights.
The study area has been planned in a soothing manner for optimal concentration and productivity. The expansive space features plenty of seating as well as a lounging area in delicious white and beige. One wall has a bank of slim shelves and the study table, while the other side of the room flaunts modern and cosy seating. The modish chandelier hanging from the ceiling also adds an element of fun to keep the area from getting too serious.
The only theme in the bedroom is the one followed by the colours. The neutral shades do not stray too far from beige and cream, which tie all the elements of the room together. The accent wall which supports the tiered study desk, flaunts a pretty floral pattern for a charming look. Soft bedding, a plush rug and smart lighting make this a romantic, serene and comforting space.
Another bedroom in the home is a vision in spotless white, with a hint of monochrome in the form of a black television mounted over a sleek floating console table. A speck of silvery grey brings out the silky texture of the rug, while the bedding looks ready for you to sink in without a care. The pretty chandelier lends a subtle dash of glamour and livens up an otherwise austere room.
Like the other two bedrooms we saw, this room too is a beige and white wonder with cosy furniture, a stylish entertainment unit, and quirky wall arts framed in white. What surprised us pleasantly though, is the floor to ceiling mirror beyond the study desk. It lends a lavish and fashionable edge to this space, besides the softly glowing concealed lighting on the ceiling.
This stunning Bangalore villa is a concoction of the different yummy varieties of cream, beige and white. And modish accents, striking feature walls and glossy reflective surfaces take it all to a whole new level of design delight. Indulge in another tour for more inspiration - An Opulent Family Home with Stunning Touches.