A Home Comes to Life

What makes a home makeover stunning? Taking the hidden scope of a home and applying its potential to rise and shine to an appealing design and decor scheme! And that’s what the interior architects at Tuncer Sezgin Ic Mimarlik in Turkey’s coastal city of Izmir, did for Çeşme’de Yazlık Ev. This initially dilapidated and dated home underwent a refreshing and stylish makeover to become an extremely contemporary abode. Though previously it suffered from a gloomy ambiance, commonplace designs and lacked basic aesthetics, today it’s a concoction of elegant hues, clever ideas and modern finishes. So come to the historically rich Izmir, and let’s witness the remarkable revamp together.
The entryway of the home featured an outdated door with boring engraved panels of wood, while the polish seemed chipped. It also looked completely at odds with the stark white walls inside. The floor lacked shine and life too.
The interiors were drab, without spunk, and lacked creativity – a feeling that was heightened by the gloomy kitchen. Now no one likes to cook inside a dark, claustrophobic box, slaving away while the visitors and guests sit outside, waiting. This kitchen needed opening up to infuse the abode with more openness and spaciousness.
The staircase had all the markings of design excellence, if only it could be treated with the right style elements which would prevent it from simply blending in with the rest of the space. The all-white and angular look was completely ruining its possibilities.
The home now visually delights with subtle layers, thanks to the colours of the walls and the tapestry. The abundant use of pastel hues makes this living space look more open and airy than it is, while the sheer drapes enhance its dreamy appeal. Sleek and comfy couches paired with a sensible coffee table and plush armchair make this area a cosy retreat of sorts.
Rendered with dark wooden steps and a white frame, the sensuously curving staircase is now the highlight of this house. Gleaming steel balustrades add a chic look to this way to heaven, and help it stand out from the other accents in the room.
To make the most of the compact space, the living room television has been mounted against the other side of the kitchen island. It’s the perfect way to kill two birds with one stone. The rich wooden panel also lends an elegant touch to the interiors.
The main wall that was separating the kitchen from the rest of the home was knocked down, which promoted improved design fluidity in the space. On the side, the appliances have been organised within a neat niche built into the wall, while the main counter now faces the living room for conversation to flow uninterrupted during the cooking sessions.
The tiny bathroom was a dark and dingy place with old and dirty sanitary wares and hardly any space to move around.
The new and improved bathroom has brought about better space management with a separate vanity unit in grey under the fashionable stone sink. A round mirror, ample counter space, and marbled flooring lend the bathroom with a modern sophistication that was missing before.
With a few structural tweaks, intelligent utilisation of space, and introduction of contemporary colours and textures, this Turkish home is now a sight for sore eyes.