A Home Comes to Life

The new and improved bathroom has brought about better space management with a separate vanity unit in grey under the fashionable stone sink. A round mirror, ample counter space, and marbled flooring lend the bathroom with a modern sophistication that was missing before.

With a few structural tweaks, intelligent utilisation of space, and introduction of contemporary colours and textures, this Turkish home is now a sight for sore eyes. Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further - Bland to Beautiful: The Chirpy Makeover of a Polish Apartment.