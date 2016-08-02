A Nice Villa Full of Delights

The backyard is a perfect mix of the rustic and the modern, with stone steps leading to the swimming pool and smooth white walls of the façade exuding serenity under the blue sky.

The delightfully earthy and charming villa leaves you asking for more, with its stunning texture play, tranquil courtyard, intellectually lavish study, stone-edged pool, and vivacious play of wood and glass. Here is another tour that you might find interesting - A breathtaking home with a whimsical twist.