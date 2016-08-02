A Nice Villa Full of Delights

The Mexican state of Nuevo Leon has Monterrey as its capital, which is a bustling industrial city surrounded by lofty mountains. And it is here that this large cliff-side villa with its stone, glass and wooden beauty attracted our eye. Casa IZ designed by the well known architects at Icazbalceta Arquitectura Y Diseno is set on a unique stone platform, and will surely enthral you with its rich wooden accents. Sleek and modern furnishings dot the interiors; while earthy hues and organic touches help you connect with the villa’s natural surroundings. Also, a lavish library is waiting to take your aesthetic inclinations by surprise. So let’s explore more closely now.
The wood and stone features as well as the open vistas peppered within and around the home ensure that you get a fitting welcome, as you set foot inside to admire the abode’s earthy aura.
The lofty façade of this home is a play of straight lines and angles that make up boxes in white and grey for the various parts of the structure. The villa rests on its stone perch on a cliff-side and offers a sweeping view of the landscape surrounding it. It is attractive how glass doors and windows, metal railings and wooden accents punctuate the stone and concrete building, and offer unique visual interest to any onlooker from this vantage point.
The straight lines of the home give way to charming terracotta shingles on the slanting rooftops, and the power play of stone, wood and glass. This creates a layered look of sorts throughout the home, besides the entrance.
The living room has clear elements like a glass enclosed courtyard on one side with a fireplace in front of it, as well as solid elements like the wooden beams on the ceiling. To balance the two, the designers have used leather furnishing in trendy but earthy shades that exude a warm and inviting look with the hardwood elements. The quirkily shaped coffee table with its unique showpiece adds fun and light heartedness to this space.
The dining space is where tons of natural light filters in through the ample glazing adorning the house. The architects have used a simple but chic decor approach here, with a round dining table carved out of the same wood as the floor, and linear white chairs for some modern flair.
The kitchen too has plenty of rich elements like the colour used for the cabinets and the sleek tangerine chairs, along with unhindered views of the hills outside. Glass also allows the space to be flooded with sunlight during the day, while the no-fuss layout of the kitchen ensures freedom of movement.
The study or library is a real joy for bibliophiles, set on the top floor and done up with nothing but books, wood and a glass wall! A simple but modish table and minimalistic chairs allow you to sit, read, discuss and engage in some serious nature viewing, while the wood and books lend warmth.
The home has soothing green spaces like this courtyard built into its design, to offer a calm and nature-friendly feel. This sun-kissed airy space is enclosed by glass and decked with white pebbles and lush greens, for both visual and sensual pleasure.
The backyard is a perfect mix of the rustic and the modern, with stone steps leading to the swimming pool and smooth white walls of the façade exuding serenity under the blue sky.
The delightfully earthy and charming villa leaves you asking for more, with its stunning texture play, tranquil courtyard, intellectually lavish study, stone-edged pool, and vivacious play of wood and glass.