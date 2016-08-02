An Earthy Seaside Home

The terrace is an all-wooden affair with a protective railing done up using flat planks. The wooden recliners and the potted plants create the ideal mood for you to relax and simply enjoy the waves, as they come crashing on to the sides of the home’s surrounding landscape.

This rustic but breathtaking home delivers natural views and delights with utmost panache and unadulterated cosiness. Its natural seaside setting and its environment-friendly touches have inspired us as much as luxurious natural retreats.