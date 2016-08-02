An Earthy Seaside Home

The luscious and colourful sun-kissed landscape of Brazil has caught our eye today, and we are in the coastal city of Natal-Rn, busy admiring its beautiful sand dunes. Now, among the pretty and charming seaside houses that we saw here, this is the one that held our attention and motivated us to explore it. This quaint and rustic abode by the architects at Isnara Gurgel, is a heady blend of earthy elements and textures which help you connect with nature easily. The lavish use of wood, cane, and hay along with fresh green touches make this homely yet modish residence a joy for the senses. It offers breathtaking views of the sea, and is surrounded by towering coconut trees and lush greenery for an unforgettable impact.
The charm of this façade lies in the simple details that render a wholesome rustic look to it. We are not sure where to start – the lace edging of the hammock that shows off a love for all things hand-woven, especially in this part of the world; or the robust saffron terracotta shade that make the home seem straight out of the pages of a well planned, global village brochure? With touches like these, this simple home and its slanting rooftops, have taken our breath away!
The approach of the home has an earthy and organic appeal, since the trunks of trees have been literally used in their raw glory to set the eaves in place for a shaded entryway. The potted plants and the trees leaning over this entrance make for an idyllic look. From here, you can catch a glimpse of the forget-me-not blue sea too.
While a gleaming refrigerator can be seen in the corner and the smooth white walls also bring in a modern touch, the rest of the kitchen has been done up with rustic overtures that never go out of style. The handcrafted elements like the lamps and the chairs sitting next to the wooden plank on the stone-laden island render a neat and back to basics look. The accessories on the floating wooden shelves resonate the homely and rustic spirit of this residence too.
Earn your place in the sun under this wooden gazebo that offers plenty of seating and features wide stone tiles for the floor. The rattan armchairs look plush while tables close by help you rest your drink and books as you enjoy some shut eye. Benches at the far end along with a dining table also ensure that you can eat out while you spend quality time with nature!
The terrace is an all-wooden affair with a protective railing done up using flat planks. The wooden recliners and the potted plants create the ideal mood for you to relax and simply enjoy the waves, as they come crashing on to the sides of the home’s surrounding landscape.
This rustic but breathtaking home delivers natural views and delights with utmost panache and unadulterated cosiness. Its natural seaside setting and its environment-friendly touches have inspired us as much as luxurious natural retreats.