In our era of rapid-event, fast paced living, in a world that is becoming increasingly expensive, small domestic spaces are becoming more and more the norm. Utilising space in the most effective and efficient way possible can guarantee that we make day-to-day life as smooth and stress-free as can be. After all, we often neglect that we spend so much of time in our homes, the place where we relax, read, sleep, cook, socialise, conduct so many of our fundamental activities and provide the foundation for the rest of our day to day activities. For most of us, home is where the heart, soul and everything else resides—it’s crucial to make our homes a place that complements our personalities and needs, even if they are space-limited.

Here’s a few neat examples to provide a little inspiration on how to utilise confined spaces in close apartment settings and create the comfiest of homes that are unique, cosy, warm and above all, uncluttered.