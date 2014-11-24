Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Small Apartment—Decorating and Saving Space

press profile homify press profile homify
better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

In our era of rapid-event, fast paced living, in a world that is becoming increasingly expensive, small domestic spaces are becoming more and more the norm. Utilising space in the most effective and efficient way possible can guarantee that we make day-to-day life as smooth and stress-free as can be. After all, we often neglect that we spend so much of time in our homes, the place where we relax, read, sleep, cook, socialise, conduct so many of our fundamental activities and provide the foundation for the rest of our day to day activities. For most of us, home is where the heart, soul and everything else resides—it’s crucial to make our homes a place that complements our personalities and needs, even if they are space-limited. 

Here’s a few neat examples to provide a little inspiration on how to utilise confined spaces in close apartment settings and create the comfiest of homes that are unique, cosy, warm and above all, uncluttered.

Limited square metred living room?

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Living in a cramped 40sqm metre apartment with very little space to move?  Here’s a solution: remove all unnecessary clunky furniture and replace with well-designed pieces that offer smooth, clean lines and minimal clunk. In this example, the designers have employed unimposing, Danish-style furniture that has thin timber lines. Additionally, a feature wall with ‘bookshelf print’ wallpaper with reclaimed vintage ladders and carefully chosen accessories work in unison to drastically increase this space’s sense of openness.

Cute but cramped balcony?

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

A balcony is often a difficult place to furnish or decorate—on the one hand, you want it to be inviting, a space to relax, breathe fresh air and lounge; on the other hand, too much lounging and comfort can create a space that is too sloppy and disorganised. Without the ability to install shelves and modulated furniture, how does one minimise the mess? Simply reduce the amount of furniture on the balcony—the smaller it is, the less it should have. In this example, the designer has employed a modem beanbag for lounging comfortably, plus two clean chairs for hosting others. All that’s needed to create a functioning and clean space is minimal accessories and furniture.

Small bedroom space saving ideas

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When space is minimal, it is best to think creatively and employ as many space saving ideas as possible. Consider a bed with a gas lift mattress, which can easily store linen and other items underneath while leaving your cupboards and robes free for all of your clothes.

High ceilings? Raise the bed!

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Some apartments, particularly heritage buildings, are blessed with an abundance of space, in the form of high ceilings. This space gives an immediate roominess but does not often help with space on the floor. If you have an apartment with wonderfully high ceilings, consider raising the bed level—creating a mezzanine of sorts, the space underneath can be well utilised for smart storage.

No cupboard space? Hang utensils from the walls!

Le contemporain épouse l’ancien, mllm mllm Eclectic style kitchen
mllm

mllm
mllm
mllm

A typical problem, especially in apartment kitchens, is a dearth of cupboard space. A fine solution to the space conundrum is though fixing rails to spare walls and hanging all your fancy kitchen utensils, copper pots and pans from them. Let your items hang, make an aesthetic addition to the vibe of your kitchen, and save space while simultaneously having everything you need within reach when whipping up your nightly meals.

Small kitchen with added dining space

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

Certain apartments are just not big enough to include a dining table. If this applies to you, consider including a kitchen bench without cupboards beneath it—it can then double as a breakfast bench or dinner table, as well as a fine preparation space for cooking.

Clean uncluttered desk space

homify Eclectic style study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bereft of space, it is often difficult to justify room for a small workstation or study. Got a room currently used for storage that seems far too small for anything else? Consider reworking the layout of the room to accommodate a desk with cupboards to adequately hold all of your books and belongings while allowing space for a small home computer.

Dressing Room Inspiration


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks