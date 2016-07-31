A Modern Family Home with Indian Style

Are you getting bored with the way your home looks? It could be time for a change. So join us on this tour for some inspiration on how to spice up your interiors and make them shine like brand new again. This beautiful family home designed by Neha Changwani, interior designers and decorators based in Mumbai, has modern appeal with a touch of ethnic Indian personality.
In this tour, we will have a look at two different types of living rooms in the house—one is a fancy, formal living room for guests, and the other is a cosy, casual living room for the residents of the house. This way some residents can have guests over while the other residents still get to enjoy the comforts of home. We will also take a look-see at the beautifully designed bedrooms—two adults rooms and one children's room to be precise. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this modern Indian family home shall we?
Many times it's the attention to detail which makes a big impact on the interior design of a room. Pictured here, we can see how wooden blinds enhance the natural feeling of this room and add continuity to the dark wooden parquet flooring. Finally, the purplish lights highlighting the false ceiling set the mood for this space. Next, let's have a look at the children's bedroom.
The formal living room is elegant and sophisticated with its various styles of trendy furniture. The purpose of this space is to entertain guests without the disturbance of a TV in sight. It is decorated with a romantic floral theme which is evident from the unique flower arrangement supported by a vase standing next to the couch, and the wallpaper that brings focus to the piano. Finally, spotlights on the wooden beams of the ceiling cast a lively zig-zag shadow that mimics the pattern of the shiny wallpaper. Next, let's have a look at the casual living room, which is intended to be used as a cosy entertainment space for the whole family.
The casual living room pictured here made us feel right at home from the first moment we laid eyes on it. The wall decal with wordings gives the space a fresh, young vibe, while the comfy leather sofa set brings warmth to this space. Small, thoughtful decorations here and there make this room homely, and imparts a relaxed atmosphere. Next, let's have a look at a surprise this casual living room has in store for us.
The surprise is a projector! What a great alternative to a regular television set! The screen is much wider, and it takes up less space too. Furthermore, you can also view photos and presentations rather than just films or TV presentations. On this side of the room, we notice candles as well, adding to the cosy warmth of this space.
Even the ceiling fan is colourful in this children's bedroom. As we can see, much effort has been taken to decorate this room creatively, and use as much colour as possible without making the room feel too overwhelming. The result is a bubbly children's room which is bursting with life and colour. We're sure this room will be lots of fun!
Upon entering this bedroom, a sense of lavishness and luxury abounds and embraces us with its soft, silky, golden elegance. This bedroom is a shimmering golden dream beautifully designed to mesmerize and captivate the soul longing for beauty. From the curtains, to the throw pillows, bedding, wallpaper, lighting, and decorations, golden accents are everywhere and in abundance. What a gorgeous bedroom!
While this bedroom has its fair share of lavish golden touches as well, the overall design places emphasis on a rosy outlook with pinks and reds taking up more of the colour palette. The warm hues used in this bedroom impart a deeply enriching experience for the person who's lucky enough to be able to fall asleep in this cosy bedroom.
Pictured here, we can see that an Indian touch is evident in this corner of the room. The illustrations on the wall are undeniably Indian, while the colourful cushion on the chair depicts traditional Indian art. It is these small touches that give personality and character to this home, personalizing it so that the residents feel at home.
