A Modern Family Home with Indian Style

Are you getting bored with the way your home looks? It could be time for a change. So join us on this tour for some inspiration on how to spice up your interiors and make them shine like brand new again. This beautiful family home designed by Neha Changwani, interior designers and decorators based in Mumbai, has modern appeal with a touch of ethnic Indian personality.

In this tour, we will have a look at two different types of living rooms in the house—one is a fancy, formal living room for guests, and the other is a cosy, casual living room for the residents of the house. This way some residents can have guests over while the other residents still get to enjoy the comforts of home. We will also take a look-see at the beautifully designed bedrooms—two adults rooms and one children's room to be precise. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this modern Indian family home shall we?