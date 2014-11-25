Lighting for the Dining Room

Aside from the kitchen and living room, the dining room is one of the most pivotal spaces in the house—where families gather at the beginning and end of each day, sit with one another and catch up on each other’s lives, where friends get together for good times, and couples look lovingly into one another’s eyes over delicious romantic meals. The dining room is a space where eating and socialising meet—what a disaster if the mood of such a crucial nook is thwarted by a lack of ambience due to a poor choice of lighting! Unfortunately, we have all encountered lighting nightmare at some point: no lampshade, bad light angles, too bright, too dim—or, heaven forbid, ghastly cool blue fluorescence (known affectionately by many as ‘the blue rinse of lighting’, good for that sterile hospital-esque vibe and not much else). None of this will do when it comes to our all-important dining rooms.

Time to give lighting a chance! From even the most basic of lighting alterations your dining room can benefit greatly—first, consider what the room is trying to achieve and then grab some tips from the following examples to generate the best possible ambiance.