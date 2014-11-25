Lighting for the Dining Room

Aside from the kitchen and living room, the dining room is one of the most pivotal spaces in the house—where families gather at the beginning and end of each day, sit with one another and catch up on each other’s lives, where friends get together for good times, and couples look lovingly into one another’s eyes over delicious romantic meals. The dining room is a space where eating and socialising meet—what a disaster if the mood of such a crucial nook is thwarted by a lack of ambience due to a poor choice of lighting! Unfortunately, we have all encountered lighting nightmare at some point: no lampshade, bad light angles, too bright, too dim—or, heaven forbid, ghastly cool blue fluorescence (known affectionately by many as ‘the blue rinse of lighting’, good for that sterile hospital-esque vibe and not much else). None of this will do when it comes to our all-important dining rooms.
Time to give lighting a chance! From even the most basic of lighting alterations your dining room can benefit greatly—first, consider what the room is trying to achieve and then grab some tips from the following examples to generate the best possible ambiance.
Lovely white crisp lines along the walls and kitchen are in stark contrast with the industrial yet soft wooden dining table. Add three retro industrial light fittings for a bright and impressive dining experience. This room engages both black and white to contrast and create a truly stunning space.
This modern chalet style home uses a soft warm fitting to dimly light the square table below. Often it can be a difficult task lighting a square table, and especially one so large, but the problem is solved here perfectly with a long and low light that lights the space more than adequately.
Simple room, no discerning features? Add eclectic lighting to instantly boost the appeal of your dining space and create a sense of interest. White walls and dark black fittings aid curiosity and intrigue. Try experimenting with the design and include fittings of different shapes and sizes. When the room design is relatively simple, there are very few boundaries to you creating an amazing and excitingly appointed space.
Do you have a long dining space and are unsure how to evenly light it all? Try a light, which is organic in shape and long enough to span the distance of your table, yet warm and inviting without becoming distracting. This light will function, as a feature of your space, be sure to place it high enough above the table to avoid obscuring the space, or weighing down on those sitting at the table.
Working with a small budget and a small space, imagination is your greatest asset. Think outside the box and up cycle some crockery into decorative and ornamental light shades. Hanging multiple lights from the ceiling will add detail and interest to the space, whilst saving you money.
There’s always room to make a statement? These large black lampshades contrast perfectly with the white themed décor of the room. In contemporary open plan architecture it can be difficult to differentiate the space between the kitchen and the dining room. This can be remedied with feature lighting that encapsulates the dining room within its soft glow and creates a space all of its own.
Need something effective and simple? Look no further than rustic industrial fittings. The colour and soft glow from these units are timeless, while the lines of the shades compliment the lines of the window trim and work in perfect harmony. Add modern dining chairs and large reclaimed timber table and your picture-perfect dining room is ready to roll.