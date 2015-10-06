Beautiful paintings for the pooja room

When a whole entire room has been dedicated to be a pooja room, the walls may end up being quite plain and lifeless without any paintings on it. This ideabook compiles a collection of religious inspired and ethnic Indian paintings and wall murals suitable for a pooja room.
Let's browse through these paintings and wall murals for the pooja room and see if we can find some new ideas to liven up the walls of our pooja room.
Tanjore paintings refer to a classical South Indian painting style originating from the town of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. Tanjore paintings are often characterized by rich and vivid colors, glittering gold foils overlaid on delicate but extensive bead work or inlay of precious and semi-precious stones. The paintings often serve as devotional icons as the subjects of most paintings are Hindu gods and goddesses.
This is one example of the precious Tanjore paintings available on homify. The painting is unique compared to other Tanjore paintings as it is embedded with gold plates and gems like ruby, emerald, and zircon. It is sure to stand out and make your pooja room shine in devotion.
Adding color, shine, texture, and elegance to the pooja room is effortlessly done with this beautiful Tanjore painting.
A pooja room is often considered to be like a small temple in the house, and wall murals can make the pooja room resemble a temple more.
Here you can see that this unique wall mural makes this simple pooja room stand out and gives it more character.
Although paintings have the advantage of flexibility because you can move them around, the beauty of wall murals lies in its semi permanence.
The beloved couple, Krishna and Radha is depicted with intense natural colors in this Kerala style painting, making it a vibrant piece to keep the spirits high in the pooja room.
Using the styles and techniques of Kerala painting and art, the paintings have been created out of traditional and natural materials such as vegetable pigments and natural vegetable oils on wood, stone, canvas, and leather sheets.
Krishna and Radha's divine romance is sure to radiate throughout the pooja room and bring spiritual inspiration with this beautiful illustration.
This classic Indian wall mural depicts a royal Indian wedding and creates a colorful border for the walls of the pooja room. The wood-plastic composite material used softens the walls and creates interesting textures that stand out.
This beautiful wall mural is designed by Ben wall mural art, artists and artisans in Thanjavur.
In this Kerala style painting, Krishna is depicted as the ladies man he was famous to be. The charming Krishna with his flute was always a delight to all the ladies. This painting is an appreciation of the playfully divine Krishna—an interesting piece for the pooja room.
