Beautiful paintings for the pooja room

Tanjore paintings refer to a classical South Indian painting style originating from the town of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. Tanjore paintings are often characterized by rich and vivid colors, glittering gold foils overlaid on delicate but extensive bead work or inlay of precious and semi-precious stones. The paintings often serve as devotional icons as the subjects of most paintings are Hindu gods and goddesses.

This is one example of the precious Tanjore paintings available on homify. The painting is unique compared to other Tanjore paintings as it is embedded with gold plates and gems like ruby, emerald, and zircon. It is sure to stand out and make your pooja room shine in devotion.

Adding color, shine, texture, and elegance to the pooja room is effortlessly done with this beautiful Tanjore painting.