Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Dressing Room Inspiration

press profile homify press profile homify
Villa S, Architektur & Interior Design Architektur & Interior Design Dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Who hasn’t dreamt of an enormous, spacious walk-in dressing room where you can flutter in from the warmth of the shower straight into your own personal space, where everything you ever need is perfectly laid out on display? There’s nothing new about the dream; from 18th century ladies with their personal handmaidens, to Carrie Bradshaw’s extensive Upper East Side designer wardrobe, dressing rooms have always been the sign of luxury and opulence. These days you don’t need Imelda Marcos’s 1200-pair shoe collection to justify having a well designed and organised dressing space. From small modern compartments that utilise space perfectly, to large and lavish rooms where your clothes are flaunted and exhibited, a dressing room needn’t be purely for the royal, rich and famous. 

Check out the dressing rooms below—some small, some large, all neat and perfectly designed for their space. Dare to dream, folks, and consider freeing up a little space in your apartment or home to make storing garments, and getting dressed each day, a true pleasure.

Classic doorless timber framed robes

homify Eclectic style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple and smart, this robe has everything you need—doorless entry for displaying everything within easy reach, access to the bathroom and stunning timber frames. Plush carpet leads directly from the bathroom for a seamless transit after leaving the shower or bath; a smart designed dressing space that will be the envy of all your friends.

Minimal and modern

homify Mediterranean style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

While small spaces often get neglected, this is not one of them. Creating a smooth, seamless entry, these light timber floorboards extend up to the side of each entrance, a wonderful touch that helps engender a unique sense warmth and cosiness. This robe delivers in spades—perfect for smartly organising everything without needing to sacrifice a large entire space to achieve it.

Clever use of space

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

Often it can be difficult to know what to do with spaces under roofs, or those complex nooks wedged beneath an angled roof.  In this case, we see the space transformed into a rather successful dressing room. Svelte dark grey wood flooring, a cosy soft rug and door-less shelving ensures everything is mess free and off the floor.

Large and luxurious

Moderne Möbel, Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Modern dressing room
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur

Wagner Möbel Manufaktur
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur

The robe to end all robes, this dressing room is the stuff of dreams. More space than you would know what to do with, this area employs an open, door-free joinery to ensure everything is hidden away neatly while maximising easy access. A mobile ladder ensures easy nothing is too out of reach.  Truly the queen of dressing rooms!

Opening up a small space

Villa S, Architektur & Interior Design Architektur & Interior Design Dressing room
Architektur &amp; Interior Design

Architektur & Interior Design
Architektur &amp; Interior Design
Architektur & Interior Design

A petite, narrow space can be dramatically enhanced with the right finishes. In this case: mirrors. Reflective surfaces and mirrors work wonders here, allowing the area to expand and what was once a narrow pokey corridor with robes on each side is now an endless walkway, open and light.

Joyful joinery

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern dressing room
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Space, space and more space! What to do when blessed with buckets of room? A smart, sensible joinery of course. These robes have been custom designed for this space and have enough room for anything and everything.  A clean and crisp area for ample space to store it all away.


Feature rug with plenty of storage

Behagliches Loft, Elke Altenberger Interior Design & Consulting Elke Altenberger Interior Design & Consulting Eclectic style dressing room
Elke Altenberger Interior Design &amp; Consulting

Elke Altenberger Interior Design & Consulting
Elke Altenberger Interior Design &amp; Consulting
Elke Altenberger Interior Design & Consulting

A classic dressing room full of style, from the large runner style rug between the two imposing wardrobes, to the warm down lights. Practicality and elegance in abundance, endless room for storage. Ceiling height robes give grace and flair to a timeless dressing space.

Your own personal clothing store!

WALK IN CLOSET, maurococco.it maurococco.it Modern style bedroom
maurococco.it

maurococco.it
maurococco.it
maurococco.it

How about having your own personal clothing store right at your fingertips? This is it, folks, everything displayed perfectly, and utilising a space that might otherwise be neglected. This sort of set up may look fancy but the fact is that it is practical and everything is laid out as it should be, ready for the morning or evening. (Just make sure the reindeer sweater your Grandma knitted and the old sweatpants are hidden away in one of the many drawers!)

Majestic Marbled Bathrooms


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks