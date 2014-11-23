Dressing Room Inspiration

Who hasn’t dreamt of an enormous, spacious walk-in dressing room where you can flutter in from the warmth of the shower straight into your own personal space, where everything you ever need is perfectly laid out on display? There’s nothing new about the dream; from 18th century ladies with their personal handmaidens, to Carrie Bradshaw’s extensive Upper East Side designer wardrobe, dressing rooms have always been the sign of luxury and opulence. These days you don’t need Imelda Marcos’s 1200-pair shoe collection to justify having a well designed and organised dressing space. From small modern compartments that utilise space perfectly, to large and lavish rooms where your clothes are flaunted and exhibited, a dressing room needn’t be purely for the royal, rich and famous.
Check out the dressing rooms below—some small, some large, all neat and perfectly designed for their space. Dare to dream, folks, and consider freeing up a little space in your apartment or home to make storing garments, and getting dressed each day, a true pleasure.
Simple and smart, this robe has everything you need—doorless entry for displaying everything within easy reach, access to the bathroom and stunning timber frames. Plush carpet leads directly from the bathroom for a seamless transit after leaving the shower or bath; a smart designed dressing space that will be the envy of all your friends.
While small spaces often get neglected, this is not one of them. Creating a smooth, seamless entry, these light timber floorboards extend up to the side of each entrance, a wonderful touch that helps engender a unique sense warmth and cosiness. This robe delivers in spades—perfect for smartly organising everything without needing to sacrifice a large entire space to achieve it.
Often it can be difficult to know what to do with spaces under roofs, or those complex nooks wedged beneath an angled roof. In this case, we see the space transformed into a rather successful dressing room. Svelte dark grey wood flooring, a cosy soft rug and door-less shelving ensures everything is mess free and off the floor.
The robe to end all robes, this dressing room is the stuff of dreams. More space than you would know what to do with, this area employs an open, door-free joinery to ensure everything is hidden away neatly while maximising easy access. A mobile ladder ensures easy nothing is too out of reach. Truly the queen of dressing rooms!
A petite, narrow space can be dramatically enhanced with the right finishes. In this case: mirrors. Reflective surfaces and mirrors work wonders here, allowing the area to expand and what was once a narrow pokey corridor with robes on each side is now an endless walkway, open and light.
Space, space and more space! What to do when blessed with buckets of room? A smart, sensible joinery of course. These robes have been custom designed for this space and have enough room for anything and everything. A clean and crisp area for ample space to store it all away.
A classic dressing room full of style, from the large runner style rug between the two imposing wardrobes, to the warm down lights. Practicality and elegance in abundance, endless room for storage. Ceiling height robes give grace and flair to a timeless dressing space.
How about having your own personal clothing store right at your fingertips? This is it, folks, everything displayed perfectly, and utilising a space that might otherwise be neglected. This sort of set up may look fancy but the fact is that it is practical and everything is laid out as it should be, ready for the morning or evening. (Just make sure the reindeer sweater your Grandma knitted and the old sweatpants are hidden away in one of the many drawers!)