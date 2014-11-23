Dressing Room Inspiration

Who hasn’t dreamt of an enormous, spacious walk-in dressing room where you can flutter in from the warmth of the shower straight into your own personal space, where everything you ever need is perfectly laid out on display? There’s nothing new about the dream; from 18th century ladies with their personal handmaidens, to Carrie Bradshaw’s extensive Upper East Side designer wardrobe, dressing rooms have always been the sign of luxury and opulence. These days you don’t need Imelda Marcos’s 1200-pair shoe collection to justify having a well designed and organised dressing space. From small modern compartments that utilise space perfectly, to large and lavish rooms where your clothes are flaunted and exhibited, a dressing room needn’t be purely for the royal, rich and famous.

Check out the dressing rooms below—some small, some large, all neat and perfectly designed for their space. Dare to dream, folks, and consider freeing up a little space in your apartment or home to make storing garments, and getting dressed each day, a true pleasure.