Warm Winter Gardens & Cool Conservatories

With winter approaching in the northern hemisphere the natural instinct is to run inside and hibernate for the impending deluge of rain, silt and snow. However, there are more than a few ways to baulk the intensity of weather, and the first is a good winter garden. Conservatories can suit a range of climates but they lend themselves particularly well to Europe—cool shade, bright daylight; inviting in the summer, warm shelter and spectacular views in the winter. By employing a conservatory into your home design, you’ll ensure the winter won’t be spent hiding by the heater, locked away completely from the outside world.
The following conservatories prove that by ‘letting the outside in’ you can create a functional indoor entertainment space perfect for every season.
This impressive gothic styled conservatory proves that fine finishings and well-crafted design are paramount to the success of any home addition. Complex roof angles and detailed timber panelled windows exude ambition and luxury. The addition of a conservatory adds to the view of the garden and, rather than taking away from it, gives it the essence of liveability in both the summer and winter months.
Inside, the result is a lavish neutral toned space, which lends itself perfectly to summer entertaining, peaceful relaxation or winter slothfulness. The lightness of the room is spectacular. Carefully chosen decorations like colourful lamps and cushions brighten the space even further. In utilising glass for both wall and ceiling, the view of the garden is spectacular and uninterrupted.
This traditional home has cleverly employed the use of a conservatory to add space in the form of a light summer lounge and a cosy winter entertaining area. The addition increases the houses square metreage and is sympathetic to its original architecture.
During the winter months, it can be close to impossible to find room to entertain even a small number of people. No one wants to be crowded in a stifling space, vying for oxygen. The ingenious use of a conservatory can add the option of entertainment within a spacious, light-filled, breezy area. The clever use of light timber flooring works in conjunction with the outside decking and, during summer, works as an extension of the outdoors. Furniture has been chosen to work perfectly with the outside garden, the green seating matches the foliage and the contrasting magenta illuminates.
The ultimate in poolside entertaining—a conservatory that acts as an open plan shelter from the sun, while offering its owners a peaceful, practical space for hosting dinners, functions and simply relaxing while taking in the night sky. The antique white tones of this addition are in complete harmony with the house’s Georgian architecture and blends melodiously into its surrounds.
Viewed from the inside, the space is ample, open and usable. Bi-fold doors allow easy access to the garden and pool area that establishes firm integration between inside and out. Classically styled furnishings complete the lounge area and weather resistant dining table, and chairs give the impression of durability and style. Windows to the glass ceiling allow the space to breathe during hot days, while providing much needed air when the space is closed and brimming with guests during winter.
When you’re at the top of the building, why not make the most of it? Spectacular views abound in this penthouse level apartment with glass ceiling to the informal lounge area allowing an undisturbed view of the day and night sky. Better still, the terrace doors can be opened up in summer creating an open plan air-filled living and entertainment space; in winter, you can cosy up and watch the snow fall.
This super contemporary winter garden forges a perpetual connection between the garden and the interior living space. The strong use of glass as both wall and ceiling allow uninterrupted views, excellent for when the days become short and the sky turns grey.
This space is practical and allows many different uses in terms of furnishing. It may be left virtually unfurnished in order to produce an outside/inside zone, a climatic and almost ethereal barrier between the seasons. Inside is protected, yet the outside is close and practically within reach.