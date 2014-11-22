Majestic Marbled Bathrooms

A good bathroom ought to be an effortless haven for romantic daydreaming where one can leave the worries of the world behind, ensconced in a bubbly and luxurious bathtub, relaxed and rejuvenated from the rigours of the day to day. The fact is, when it comes to home design overhauls, bathrooms are typically the overlooked room of the house—think dirty, mouldy, 50’s teal tiled eyesores—neglected while the kitchens and living areas play first fiddle. Ultimately, the bathroom can make or break your home’s overall aesthetic integrity, and more importantly, your own sense of domestic comfort.

Is it time to transform your faded bathroom into that clean, plush and impressive rejuvenation space that it longs to be? How to get there exactly? Well, you might consider a few fresh textures—maybe something cool, yet soft, natural with clean lines. Or for a real, time-tested slice of luxury, why not go all out with a little deluxe marble? The Romans had it right all along—check out these majestic renovations and see how the right use of this natural resource can make for a lavish and grand ambience to any bathroom space.