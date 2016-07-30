A Modular Dream House in Budget

If you were given a catalog and could choose your home as how you would choose an attire to wear, we're sure this would be the ideal home for you. We say it would be the ideal home because you can put it together just the way you want it. As an output of an architecture magazine, this house hides a secret that will leave you shockingly impressed. Get ready to view a budget modular house with luxury dream home style! Thanks to the system developed by Modular Home, having a luxury dream home is now more affordable.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's have a look at this beautiful modular home shall we?
The striking facade owes it mostly to the tall, boldly coloured orange accent wall and the impressive pool that reflects the cottage-style facade with a Mexican twist. As if carved from stone, this house is a sculpture and a work of art. The wooden pergola terrace right in front of the large pool imparts a holiday mood and a deeply relaxing vibe which makes you want to stay forever.
One of the best things about investing in a modular home is that customization is the name of the game, and this is what will make your home truly unique. This kitchen certainly is the product of that thought. Its compact design with various materials and vibrant colours highlights the personality of the residents and makes them feel a sense of belonging to this space.
Simple yet elegant interiors welcome us with neutral colors and wooden furnishings. Built-in shelves and sliding doors are some examples of space efficient design that we can observe in this image, but there are more to be spotted obviously. Everything in this house seems to be carefully cured by interior design specialists.
As we mentioned earlier, one of the best things about having a modular home is the customized interiors. Pictured here, we see an access door made of transparent glass and framed with wood. Although it does not seem like a manufactured home, it is surprisingly quite affordable. The elegant interiors seems to indicate otherwise though, since every single detail seems to be customized.
The design of sanitary facilities used in this house is minimalist and modern, while the contrast of black and white colours make it very elegant. The flooring takes on a different colour to provide some visual interest in the space. Although the bathroom is small, the layout and distribution is well-planned and convenient.
A colourful bedroom is easy to achieve with bedding like this. Natural light penetrating into the room through the right place also helps make this room extra cheery. With a design like this, you can leave the walls plain, without the sickening emptiness that comes with it.
