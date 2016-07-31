Your browser is out-of-date.

Spicy Interior Gardens for Your House

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Living in a home that is devoid of any great outdoor space can be boring and tiresome and that's why homify brings you great interior garden trends for Indian homes. Indoor gardens have been in vogue for last few years and they are not just beautiful and lively, they are good for your health and provide you with fresh air breeze, eliminating airborne toxins and bring fresh fruits as well.

Greenery in all forms make a home look lively and healthy. So, we have put together a list of some remarkable interior gardens that are sure to inspire you to add some Mother Nature indoors. Let's have a look:

1.Class Statement

You don't need to bring an entire garden to your home to create a feel for it. Simply add a plant that produces minimal vegetation and requires low maintenance and boy, you are done! Consisting of simple plant alongside a pool, this garden is sure to enhance the hallway atmosphere. Not many homeowners can boast about a tree growing in a garden under their staircase!

2.An Interior Courtyard

A designer project that brings you an indoor courtyard and a truly natural feel with gravels and small sized plants. Furthermore, the glasshouse inside the floor is worth appreciation. Your own courtyard that serves as an ideal spot to rest and spend the evening in fresh vibes. 

3.Simply Amazing

Your hallway is the right spot to plant some trees and bring fresh breeze to the atmosphere. Put the plant at a point where it gets its fair share of light and air to survive. Put gravels and soil to create a clear and un-messed look.

4.A Green Wall

So, the idea of dedicating floor to the plants and garden are not your thing? Well, this example might serve you with a perfect solution to this. Living wall or a vertical garden that can be attached to the walls and uses hydroponics can be a great idea. 

5.Sleeping in Garden

If you are a true nature lover then nothing can sound better than sleeping in the lap of mother nature itself. Bring in some greenery to your bedroom in the form of small plants and vines that add a splash of colors, beauty and magic along with a holistic vibe to the room.

6.Dine with nature

A dining area located nearby garden is much more appealing than anything else. No need of encasing the plants in glass or creating a large soil space. Just create a direct connection and add some nature inspired decor like the bamboo chairs or wooden table.

7.The Jungle Effect

Would you like to adopt a unique dining room? The look at this designer space. A wall fully covered with vertical garden that looks so beautiful that you will mistake it for a painting or something else. Bringing the effects of bursting green and yellow, the vines, climbers and small plants will really make you feel closer to nature. 

